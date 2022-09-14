Top Electric Cargo Bike Companies in the world 2022 – IMARC Group

Electric Cargo Bike Market Size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Cargo Bike is a cargo-carrying bike that runs on a battery. It allows the rider to transport heavy items difficult to transport by human power. It is operated and powered by portable batteries like lithium-ion and nickel-based batteries. It is highly versatile and offers a smooth ride as it is light in weight. It can serve as an efficient method of transport for carrying packages, cargo, food, and more. The demand for these vehicles is accelerating as they are environmentally friendly and have a low running cost. According to IMARC Group, The global electric cargo bike market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.17% during 2022-2027.

The global market is majorly driven by growing investments in e-mobility and urban transportation. In line with this, the increasing requirement for transportation infrastructure in E-commerce for delivery purposes is offering numerous opportunities to the market players. Several new features by multiple companies are likely to attract more e-commerce and logistic and supply chain companies, which is a driving factor for demand and sales of electric cargo bikes. Furthermore, various manufacturers are strongly focusing on developing high-performance, low-maintenance, and high-load-carrying capacity electric cargo bikes. Major electric cargo bike companies are involved in producing cost-effective and lightweight vehicles to improve the overall performance parameters. The favorable government initiatives to promote clean transport are offering lucrative opportunities to vendors of electric cargo bikes. Additionally, shifting focus on improving air quality, decarbonizing transport, and regaining public street space is expected to catalyze the market expansion.

Some of the Top Electric Cargo Bike Companies in World 2022 being:

Accell Group N.V.

Amsterdam Bicycle Company

Butchers & Bicycles Ltd.

CERO Inc.

Derby Cycle AG (Pon Holdings BV)

Giant Bicycles

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Rad Power Bikes Inc.

Riese & Müller GmbH

Worksman Cycles

Xtracycle Cargo Bikes

Yuba Bicycles

Key Highlights:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



