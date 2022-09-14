13th FLOOR CHICAGO RETURNS FOR 2022 SEASON

13th Floor Chicago, Chicagoland's leading haunted house, is now open to the public on select nights through November 5, 2022.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group ThirteenthFloor.com, producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences return with their premiere Halloween event, 13th Floor Chicago 13thfloorchicago.com. The city’s leading haunted house is now open to the public on select nights through November 5, 2022. 13th Floor Chicago returns to Schiller Park with two brand-new adventures for one price, taking visitors through an intense, fear-inducing experience that will go to levels that 13th Floor has never gone to before.

13th Floor Chicago will feature two new attractions:

• Outcast Carnival: After a failed carnival went bankrupt, the sideshow performers were shunned by society and took to the sewers for shelter. After years of no interaction with the outside world, the performers have become rabid and feed on anything that wanders into their domain.

• All Hallows Eve: A cursed group of undead Trick or Treaters rise from their shallow graves once a year on Halloween in search of blood, guts, and candy! As the fall spirit infects others, their number grows.

Guests can also partake in mini escape games and indulge in on-site local food trucks, plus patrons 21 and over can also imbibe cocktails and beer from Hala Kahiki Tiki Bar & Lounge and Short Fuse Brewing Company.

Tickets for 13th Floor Chicago are on sale now, beginning at $19.99. The event may be too intense for children under 12. For more information, visit 13thfloorchicago.com and follow 13th Floor Chicago on Instagram at @13thfloorchicago. 13th Floor Haunted House is located at 5050 River Rd., Schiller Park, IL 60176.

Photos and video for media use:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/raw2vs0s6kikhr5/AAB6fmYelmbT0nTl0Y9vqNPHa?dl=0

About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group:

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group (13FEG) is the world's largest producer and operator of theme park-quality haunted houses and related immersive live-entertainment events. 13FEG’s platform includes 15 Halloween attractions across 11 US Markets. 13FEG continues to set the bar for live horror entertainment as it grows its brands across the United States and abroad. 13FEG is headquartered in Denver, CO, with offices in Austin, TX, and Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at ThirteenthFloor.com