D&J Mechanical, LLC Brings Trusted Heat Pump Installation Services to Ripley and Harmony, Maine

HARMONY, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine HVAC company D&J Mechanical, LLC expands its heat pump installation service to residents and business owners in Harmony and Ripley. With the expanded service area, the company offers heat pump services in Somerset County.

As temperatures start to drop, heating becomes a critical concern for every person in Maine. A high-quality heat pump provides reliable heating, fantastic cooling, and cost-efficient operation. D&J Mechanical, LLC offers a trusted heat pump installation service, helping customers choose the right heat pump system while maximizing their Efficiency Maine heat pump rebates.

D&J Mechanical, LLC offers a variety of heat pump services including installation, maintenance, and repair. The company's proven heating and cooling solutions are designed for Maine's weather conditions. D&J Mechanical, LLC specializes in Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump systems, which offer industry-leading performance and are recognized in the HVAC industry as the best-in-class heat pumps. The company helps homeowners, property managers, and business owners.

"We are ready to bring our heat pump installation service to Harmony and Ripley," said Dan Hartford, owner and operator of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We also provide ongoing HVAC services, including a reliable maintenance program and repair service. We are proud to be an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, helping customers to maximize their rebates and reduce their energy bills."

Harmony and Ripley are neighboring towns in Somerset County known for their picturesque countryside and friendly local communities. These towns are located next to the beautiful lakes and ponds that define much of central Maine. Harmony has substantial frontage on Great Moose Lake and the Sebasticook River, and Ripley is at the southern end of Ripley Pond. Homeowners and business owners in Harmony and Ripley face freezing winter temperatures, and as a result, high-quality HVAC systems help to ensure comfortable living and working environments.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is an established Maine business loved by the community. The business is owned by Dan Hartford, and customers benefit from his local knowledge and decade of industry experience. Based in Dover-Foxcroft, Dan installs heat pumps for customers in Piscataquis County, Penobscot County, and Somerset County. Dan offers great products, competitive prices, and friendly customer service to customers across Central Maine. Dan is excited to expand his company’s heat pump services in Harmony, Ripley and surrounding towns.

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.