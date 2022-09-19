Global Asset Servicing Market Size and Market Growth Opportunities

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the asset servicing market size is expected to grow to $1.14 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%. According to the asset servicing market growth analysis, globalization acts as a major driver for the growth of the industry.

The asset servicing market consists of services for wealth management companies and capital markets. Asset servicing comprises services such as reorganization and proxy services, safekeeping services for physical securities, dividends, and electronic registration and transfer of securities. The assets servicing industry is a critical component of global financial markets and plays a vital role in the safekeeping of financial assets.

Global Asset Servicing Market Trends

According to the asset servicing market trends, robotic process automation (RPA)/ automation is shaping the growth of the market. Robotic process automation alone could reduce the headcount by 60-70% in the assets servicing industry while also achieving cost savings of approximately 30-40%. Robotic process automation (RPA) refers to a set of software tools known as bots or robots that are used to perform a repetitive or routine business process which is currently used by transaction processing teams or service centers.

Global Asset Servicing Market Segments

The global asset servicing market is segmented:

By Service: Fund Services, Custody and Accounting, Outsourcing Services, Securities Lending

By End-User: Capital Markets, Wealth Management Firms

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

By Geography: The global asset servicing growth analysis market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides asset servicing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global asset servicing market, asset servicing global market share, asset servicing market segments and geographies, asset servicing global market players, asset servicing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The asset servicing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: National Australia Bank Limited, CACEIS, BNY Mellon, HSBC, JP Morgan, Citi, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon), State Street Corporation, UBS, and Clearstream (Deutsche Börse Group).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

