Global Insulin Drugs Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Insulin Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the insulin drugs market size is expected to reach $49.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%. Changing lifestyles are leading to a higher prevalence of diabetes. This is expected to drive the demand for diabetes drugs during the forecast period.

The injectable insulin drugs market consists of manufacturers’ sales of insulin drugs and types of Insulin by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) which are used to treat diabetes. Insulin is a medication prescribed to treat type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes mellitus. There are several types, preparations, and dosage amount of insulin. Insulin is a hormone that is produced naturally in our bodies. Its main role is to allow cells throughout the body to uptake glucose (sugar) and convert it into a form that can be used by these cells for energy. The market covered in this report does not include non-insulin drugs and other antidiabetic drugs or medicine.

Global Insulin Drugs Market Trends

There is an increased trend of mergers and acquisitions for the new formulations in Insulin market and the companies are investing in development of new medicines in Insulin drugs market. For example, researchers at Lund University Diabetes Centre in Sweden, worked on CRISPR, a genome modification tool. This resulted in turning off of one of the genes which was responsible for causing diabetes. This effectively decreased beta cell death and increased insulin production in the pancreas. Insulin maker, Novo Nordisk has developed a diabetes pill and planned to launch it in India by February 2022. This pill belongs to a blockbuster class of drugs, glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1s) that stimulate insulin production. The new drug is expected to generate about $5 billion in annual sales.

Global Insulin Drugs Market Segments

The global insulin drugs market is segmented:

By Product Type: Prandial Insulins, Basal Insulins, Premixed Insulins, Others

By Application: Type II Diabetes, Type I Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, Prediabetes

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drugs Stores, Others

By Geography: The global insulin drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apidra, Eli Lilly, Humalog, Humulin, Insuman, Lantus, Levemir, Novo Nordisk, Novomix, NovoRapid/Novolog, Actrapid, Admelog, Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard, Ryzodeg, Sanofi, Soliqua/Suliqua, Toujeo, Tresiba and Xultophy.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

