Carbon Trading Desk to provide carbon-neutral digital advertising campaigns
Carbon Trading Desk has been onboarded as a member of Climate Impact X (CIX), global exchange and marketplace for quality carbon credits.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Trading Desk, a wholly owned business under Global Trading Desk Pte. Ltd., today announced its new service to deliver carbon offset for digital advertising campaigns.
Carbon Trading Desk has been onboarded as a member of Climate Impact X (CIX), a global exchange and marketplace for quality carbon credits. Jointly established by the DBS Group, Singapore Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank and Temasek, CIX has developed a range of platforms to serve the diverse needs of the carbon markets. The Project Marketplace platform provides content-rich project information on various nature-based projects; the Auction platform brings together groups of buyers to bid for specific or curated projects; and the Spot Exchange, to be launched in early 2023, will cater to faster trading of standardized contracts for multinational corporations and institutional investors, with real-time data for managing price risk.
By purchasing these credits, Carbon Trading Desk will offset the CO2 produced by brands and agencies in their advertising campaigns.
Carbon Trading Desk will use only AAA/AA-rated carbon projects for its offsets. It will also invest in carbon credits for projects that have the most impact on each campaign’s audience. Examples include environmental projects in Cambodia or Indonesia for Asia-Pacific clients, projects in Africa projects for clients in Europe and the United Kingdom, and projects in Latin America for clients in the Americas.
The carbon credit retirement is available for any brand or agency to purchase. To start off, its sister company China Trading Desk will use the service to ensure that all of its advertising campaigns are carbon neutral.
“This is a monumental moment for us. Launching this service enables us to be better prepared for the future, and help our clients reach their sustainability goals faster,” said Subramania Bhatt, Founder & CEO “Climate Impact X helped us get onboard in record time”
“To encourage our clients to adopt net-zero advertisement, we will be forgoing any fees for providing carbon-offset services. What this means is that we will not charge any additional amount to run carbon-neutral campaigns and all campaigns for our clients will be given a carbon credit retirement certificate by default” continued Subramania Bhatt.
About Carbon Trading Desk
Carbon Trading Desk is a wholly owned business under Global Trading Desk Pte. Ltd. Headquartered in Singapore, we aim to bring transparency to carbon emission for digital advertising campaigns and provide easy, verifiable, high-quality carbon credits to offset digital advertising campaigns.
For more information, please contact:
Carbon Trading Desk
www.carbontradingdesk.co
Marketing
Carbon Trading Desk
email us here