What to have in Mind When Planning to Install a Wig
There are factors to consider when planning to install a wig. You can do it yourself but be mindful of factors, to get a quality satisfactory result.JOHANNESBURG, ALBERTON, SOUTH AFRICA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Does a Wig Installation Include?
We are always faced with the challenge of what is included in the installation of a lace wig. Sarhap hairline is here to teach us the steps to install wigs especially if the person is not on low cut. If the reverse is the case, it’s very simple but once there is thick hair on, then follow these steps to get a smooth fine result.
• Braid one natural hair into cornrows.
• Apply hair growth or anti-dandruff products.
• Wear a wig cap to flatten the hair.
• Apply glue around the hair's perimeter.
• Bond it with glue and secure it with a wig clip.
• Trim the lace
• Apply wig products and silicon oil.
• Comb with loose-mouthed brush
• Style to define what you represent.
How Much Does Wig Installation Cost?
The price of a wig installation varies invariably depending on the product used as well as the hair stylist employed to do the job. However, a budget of $150-$350 should be made before planning to have a change of look. Also, it depends on the quality of hair used. A synthetic hair blend should be cheaper to install, unlike luxurious quality hair that is done with much carefulness because it looks identical to natural hair. To receive a first-class service, be ever ready to pay more.
How Long Does Wig Install Last?
The duration of installed wigs depends on the individual. While some can confidently rock a hairstyle for 6 weeks, others may be tired and worn out after 2 weeks. So it depends on the scalp wearing it.
Factors that can affect How Long installed wigs last
These factors can shorten the lifespan of our installed wigs.
• Exercises such as running, jogging, or any form of workout will affect the longevity of the wig. And that gave rise to the big question, how often do you sweat?
• Infected scalp. Dandruff can shorten the duration of the installed wig. When the scalp is scratching, it will be impossible to wear it for a longer period.
• How well was it installed? It is no doubt that we always want to do something ourselves. As a beginner, it might look simple and easy to achieve but the issue is that we fail to understand that the quantity should be greatly considered. How to determine the quantity of gel to apply, and how to know the perfect glue that will not peel our skin. As much as we want to do it, let's consider the professional stylist around us, and even when we insist on DIY, we should be guided.
