Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 242,902 in the last 365 days.

What to have in Mind When Planning to Install a Wig

Check out this beauty from Sarhap products

There are factors to consider when planning to install a wig. You can do it yourself but be mindful of factors, to get a quality satisfactory result.

JOHANNESBURG, ALBERTON, SOUTH AFRICA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Does a Wig Installation Include?

We are always faced with the challenge of what is included in the installation of a lace wig. Sarhap hairline is here to teach us the steps to install wigs especially if the person is not on low cut. If the reverse is the case, it’s very simple but once there is thick hair on, then follow these steps to get a smooth fine result.

• Braid one natural hair into cornrows.
• Apply hair growth or anti-dandruff products.
• Wear a wig cap to flatten the hair.
• Apply glue around the hair's perimeter.
• Bond it with glue and secure it with a wig clip.
• Trim the lace
• Apply wig products and silicon oil.
• Comb with loose-mouthed brush
• Style to define what you represent.

How Much Does Wig Installation Cost?

The price of a wig installation varies invariably depending on the product used as well as the hair stylist employed to do the job. However, a budget of $150-$350 should be made before planning to have a change of look. Also, it depends on the quality of hair used. A synthetic hair blend should be cheaper to install, unlike luxurious quality hair that is done with much carefulness because it looks identical to natural hair. To receive a first-class service, be ever ready to pay more.

How Long Does Wig Install Last?

The duration of installed wigs depends on the individual. While some can confidently rock a hairstyle for 6 weeks, others may be tired and worn out after 2 weeks. So it depends on the scalp wearing it.

Factors that can affect How Long installed wigs last


These factors can shorten the lifespan of our installed wigs.

• Exercises such as running, jogging, or any form of workout will affect the longevity of the wig. And that gave rise to the big question, how often do you sweat?
• Infected scalp. Dandruff can shorten the duration of the installed wig. When the scalp is scratching, it will be impossible to wear it for a longer period.
• How well was it installed? It is no doubt that we always want to do something ourselves. As a beginner, it might look simple and easy to achieve but the issue is that we fail to understand that the quantity should be greatly considered. How to determine the quantity of gel to apply, and how to know the perfect glue that will not peel our skin. As much as we want to do it, let's consider the professional stylist around us, and even when we insist on DIY, we should be guided.

Sarah Ibeabuchi
Sarhap Hair Line
+27107455414 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

What to have in Mind When Planning to Install a Wig

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.