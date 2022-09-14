Submit Release
CEPTA TO OPEN INTERNATIONAL DESK TO FACILITATE FOREIGN INVESTORS

Boutique PE firm CEPTA is preparing for its Australian real estate opportunities to be offered to foreign investors by creating an International Desk

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique PE firm CEPTA is preparing for its Australian real estate opportunities to be offered to foreign investors by creating an International Desk.

The International Desk will be staffed by locals that speak a variety of foreign languages such as Mandarin, Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew, Russian and Japanese. The managers will provide an in-depth clarification of the real estate market, investment features, legal requirements as well as immigration or ownership issues.

CEPTA CEO, Sidney Wheatley said “This is another service the company will provide to facilitate an appreciation of the conditions and potential of real estate offerings to investors who are keen to explore the products but are hesitant due to possible language difficulties but may be more comfortable discussing in a lingua franca of their choosing”.

The International Desk will also have both direct calling and email options. Callers can book discussion appointments and also be able to view offerings in real time via CEPTA’s 360 Visual App. “We are constantly improving our communication with stakeholders so that CEPTA becomes a stable option for international and local investors to consider when evaluating the Australian property market”.

CEPTA is set to launch its Opportunity Fund by end 2022 via its capital market licensing arrangement. The fund will provide choice offerings to Australian real-estate products.

