TV Channel Developers Adds New Content To Concierge Automobili TV Channel On the ROKU Platform

British and Italian Car Shows Featured in New Content on Concierge Automobili TV Channel On the ROKU Platform
Being a part of the Tutto Italiano show, whether as an exhibitor or simply as a viewer of these amazing Italian cars makes for an exciting yet relaxing day. Car owners are friendly and talkative too!”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TV Channel Developers has added additional content to Concierge Automobili, the premier TV Channel for the automobile enthusiast on the ROKU platform.
Today's additional video content includes British Car Day and Tutto Italiano Autunno, both filmed at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum in Brookline, Massachusetts. Also added is video content from a number of Cars & Coffee events in and around the Boston, Massachusetts area.
British Car Day includes all of the classic cars from England, featuring Jaguar E-Type, 6 cylinder as well as V12, and Jaguar XJ6, XJ12, XK8, XKR. Aston Martin, including the award-winning Aston Martin Vanquish are also featured. Many Triumph sports cars including TR6, TR7, TR8, TR3 and Spitfire. MGB and MGA as well as MG Midget are at the show. Land Rover and Range Rover, Morgan and many other British cars. Many get a closeup camera view of the engine, and interior so you can get a driver's viewpoint.
Tutto Italiano Autunno is the special all-Italian car show held in Autumn, at America's oldest car museum. Alfa Romeo, Maserati, DeTomaso, Fiat, Lancia, Lamborghini and Ferrari are all gathered together for a spectacular event. Hear the sounds of V8 and V12 engines, and get a closeup view of engine bays and interiors. We check out all the DeTomaso Pantera and Mangusta, Ferrari F355, 360, Dino 246, 400i, 456, 308, 328, 348 and one of our favorites - the Ferrari 512 Boxer with it's Formula 1 derived flat 12 cylinder motor. Alfa Romeo are well represented with classic GTV, Giulia and Spyder. Maserati are on show with the Quattroporte sedan, Ghibli, Merak and Bora. Fiat with the 500 and 124, 125 a 130. Lamborghini with numerous models including the Gallardo, Murcielago and older classics.
The Concierge Automobili TV Channel is available worldwide on the ROKU platform. There is no charge to install or watch the Concierge Automobili TV Channel. Concierge Automobili can be found in the ROKU channel store.
