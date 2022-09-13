Senior Advocate 'Grandpa Mortgage' Helps Boomers Get Reverse Mortgages
In many cases, I can help you get an upfront payment and a line of credit”TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse mortgage loans no longer deserve a bad rap, says Grandpa Mortgage, who helps baby boomers and others make knowledgeable choices when it comes to their finances.
"There's a lot of protection built into the loans these days. There’re different options for people looking to get cash out of their home. The amount of equity that you can take out of your home is typically around 50 percent," Reverse Mortgage expert Jeff Markell, otherwise known as Grandpa Mortgage said.
Markell explains that there's a mandated counseling session for each prospective applicant and he can move forward with the loan application once "they've provided me a certificate of completion from an approved counseling agency."
"I've helped people who already have a solid financial plan in place, and I've helped people from the opposite end of the spectrum who are financially struggling," he said. Markell has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry and says that his passion for helping seniors comes from the fact that he's a senior himself - hence, the name Grandpa Mortgage.
"I'm here to educate and consult with you, instead of throwing you just another sales pitch. If a reverse mortgage loan is not right for you, I'm not afraid to tell you so."
Whether you are buying your next home, refinancing a current property, looking into purchasing a 2nd home or investment property, allow Grandpa Mortgage to be your Reverse Mortgage Consultant to help you save money.
"In many cases, I can help you get an upfront payment and a line of credit that can be used for vacations, long-term health care, or help finance a grandchild's education. In addition, your equity and line of credit will grow."
