ASTC Task Force on Peremptory Challenges Announcement
SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society of Trial Consultants (ASTC) is proud to announce the publication of its Position Paper on the Elimination of Peremptory Challenges. The ASTC is comprised of social scientists, researchers and practitioners who are deeply engaged in understanding jury composition and jury decision-making.
ASTC Task Force members have been actively engaged in on-going research and dialogue with courts across the country that are considering – or have already implemented – changes intended to cure the problem of discriminatory practices that decrease the representativeness and diversity of juries.
The ASTC and its members strongly support changes that effectively address discriminatory practices, but oppose the elimination of peremptory challenges as one such change.
In its paper, “Elimination of Peremptory Challenges…and Then There Were None,” (available here) the ASTC Task Force provides a brief history of peremptory challenges and the case law that has arisen to cure the discriminatory use of them, and proposes more effective jury selection practices that will improve the jury selection process, expand outreach to the venire, increase juror participation, improve juror experience, and ensure the appropriate use of challenges for cause and peremptory challenges.
This position paper continues ASTC’s commitment to enhance our clients’, the Courts’, and the public’s understanding of best jury selection practices and the empirical research which supports them. We support research-based efforts to improve voir dire conditions and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the jury selection process to the benefit of all stakeholders, in both criminal and civil trials nationwide.
Please look here for additional information on the Task Force’s efforts. For requests for speakers or additional information, please email the Task Force at office@astcweb.org.
Visit our website here
Amy Cheatham, Executive Director
ASTC Task Force members have been actively engaged in on-going research and dialogue with courts across the country that are considering – or have already implemented – changes intended to cure the problem of discriminatory practices that decrease the representativeness and diversity of juries.
The ASTC and its members strongly support changes that effectively address discriminatory practices, but oppose the elimination of peremptory challenges as one such change.
In its paper, “Elimination of Peremptory Challenges…and Then There Were None,” (available here) the ASTC Task Force provides a brief history of peremptory challenges and the case law that has arisen to cure the discriminatory use of them, and proposes more effective jury selection practices that will improve the jury selection process, expand outreach to the venire, increase juror participation, improve juror experience, and ensure the appropriate use of challenges for cause and peremptory challenges.
This position paper continues ASTC’s commitment to enhance our clients’, the Courts’, and the public’s understanding of best jury selection practices and the empirical research which supports them. We support research-based efforts to improve voir dire conditions and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the jury selection process to the benefit of all stakeholders, in both criminal and civil trials nationwide.
Please look here for additional information on the Task Force’s efforts. For requests for speakers or additional information, please email the Task Force at office@astcweb.org.
Visit our website here
Amy Cheatham, Executive Director
ASTC
office@astcweb.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
ASTC Announcement