Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 242,914 in the last 365 days.

C development framework Vely 12 released

Vely logo: framework for C programmers

Vely: framework for C programmers

Vely 12, a new version of framework for C developers, has been released.

Vely 12 brings powerful new development features, including JSON and Hash table support, better error handling for SQL queries, simplified databases use, and much faster Regex search and replace.”
— Sergio Mijatovic, CTO
QUEEN CREEK, AZ, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasoftver LLC has released Vely 12, a comprehensive software development framework for C programming language. This version brings new powerful features along with bug fixes and cleaner and simplified statements.

New features include JSON and UTF8 support.

C programmers can use another new feature, hash tables, for quick storage and lookup of data in memory.

Regex search and replace is considerably faster with new caching capability in Vely 12.

SQL queries are simplified and easier to use with most functionality available in enhanced run-query statement. New on-error-exit and on-error-continue clauses allow developer to fine tune error handling on a statement level as well as application level.

Web programming got a boost with ability to set cookies even after HTTP header was output, and the ability to use a query string with POST request when writing web HTTP forms.

Debugging applications has also been made quicker with a new option for easier finding of trace files created with improved trace-run statement,

For a complete set of release notes, please see Vely 12 release notes.

For more on Vely, including examples and tutorials, go to Vely website.

If you are getting started with Vely, try Hello World in minutes.

Sergio Mijatovic
Dasoftver LLC
+1 928-362-8688
vely@vely.dev

You just read:

C development framework Vely 12 released

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.