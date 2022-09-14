C development framework Vely 12 released
Vely 12, a new version of framework for C developers, has been released.
Vely 12 brings powerful new development features, including JSON and Hash table support, better error handling for SQL queries, simplified databases use, and much faster Regex search and replace.”QUEEN CREEK, AZ, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasoftver LLC has released Vely 12, a comprehensive software development framework for C programming language. This version brings new powerful features along with bug fixes and cleaner and simplified statements.
— Sergio Mijatovic, CTO
New features include JSON and UTF8 support.
C programmers can use another new feature, hash tables, for quick storage and lookup of data in memory.
Regex search and replace is considerably faster with new caching capability in Vely 12.
SQL queries are simplified and easier to use with most functionality available in enhanced run-query statement. New on-error-exit and on-error-continue clauses allow developer to fine tune error handling on a statement level as well as application level.
Web programming got a boost with ability to set cookies even after HTTP header was output, and the ability to use a query string with POST request when writing web HTTP forms.
Debugging applications has also been made quicker with a new option for easier finding of trace files created with improved trace-run statement,
For a complete set of release notes, please see Vely 12 release notes.
For more on Vely, including examples and tutorials, go to Vely website.
If you are getting started with Vely, try Hello World in minutes.
Sergio Mijatovic
Dasoftver LLC
+1 928-362-8688
vely@vely.dev