Affordable Dental Crowns in Southampton Found at DICE Dental

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Southampton, PA

Residents of Southampton needing a crown can restore their smile at DICE Dental.

Whether patients want to replace a missing tooth, get out of pain, or simply freshen up their smile, we will work with them to make their dream a reality.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 15 million Americans have a crown or a dental bridge to restore and strengthen their smiles. In Southampton, PA, residents can find affordable crowns at DICE Dental.

Crowns in Southampton start at $650. Crowns strengthen a person’s tooth that has been damaged by decay. They can also help freshen smiles by changing the tooth's shape, color, and size. Outside of cosmetic benefits, crowns are great for supporting a tooth after a root canal.

“Whether patients want to replace a missing tooth, get out of pain, or simply freshen up their smile, we will work with them to make their dream a reality,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental.

Crowns are made in-house using a CEREC milling machine, giving the Southampton dentist complete control over their fit, color, and aesthetics.

In addition to single crowns, DICE Dental also offers 3-unit bridges, veneers, and Maryland bridges. During a free consultation, Dr. Alger and her team will help patients decide on an appropriate treatment plan.

Dental implants in Southampton are also available. Dental implants use a titanium screw to replace a missing tooth root. They start at $750. Other services available include dentures and extractions.

To learn more about DICE Dental’s affordable cosmetic dentistry in Southampton, visit https://dice-dental.com/southampton/. New patients are welcome.



About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
Meet Dr. Katie Alger of DICE Dental

