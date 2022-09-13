Submit Release
First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children

September 13, 2022

Continue the Mission recruits veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to serve as CPIs, APIs, DCF case managers and mentors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators. Since the start of the initiative, nearly 250 individuals have applied to work to protect Florida’s most vulnerable children. This follows several recruiting events hosted by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and successful marketing with local partners. To learn more about this program, visit: https://www.myflfamilies.com/continuethemission/.

“This initiative is an incredible opportunity to introduce our veterans, their spouses and retired law enforcement to the many rewarding career paths that are available to protect and serve Florida’s children,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We hope these opportunities provide a continued sense of purpose for those who have already done so much for our great communities, state and nation.”

“Our hiring fairs have been a successful first step in recruiting veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers, and in the coming months we will expand the initiative’s reach,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Working in child welfare is an extremely rewarding career path, and with this expansion, we look forward to having an influx of talented new employees that will bolster our staff as a whole and allow us to better serve Florida’s children and families.”

Through DCF, the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, other state partners, local veterans’ organizations and community groups, the initiative serves as a call to action for veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers who still have a desire to serve their communities. Together, the agencies are actively recruiting to fill flexible career opportunities in the child and family well-being system. Additionally, the program identifies candidates to serve as mentors for children in need, new case managers and child protective investigators.

Hiring fairs have been held in Pensacola and Tallahassee. Upcoming events are planned for Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Jacksonville. Beginning in October, the initiative will expand throughout Florida.

More information about Continue the Mission, including upcoming hiring fairs, can be found here: https://www.myflfamilies.com/continuethemission/.

###

