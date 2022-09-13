Submit Release
Dayton Pastor Publishes Second Detective Novel For Christian Book Market

Finding Grace is the second detective novel by Chip Tudor. It follows Jack Sterling and presents entertaining characters, witty dialogue, and a Christian theme.

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chip Tudor is an author, blogger, professional writer and pastor all rolled into one. And they all contribute to his latest detective novel, Finding Grace, which is available on Amazon in e-book and paperback formats.

“My goal as an author is to write engaging stories with a strong, Christian message,” says Tudor.

In Finding Grace, Jack Sterling is hired to find Grace Miller, a freshman at the University of Dayton who is missing. Her trail follows a descending path of degradation. And Jack, a new Christ-follower, must investigate with his faith intact.

Can he find Grace and if so, in what condition? Will he maintain his Christian integrity as he navigates a labyrinth of immorality? And finally, will he ultimately discover the meaning of experiencing freedom through God’s grace?

In a second storyline that began in Soul Pursuit, Jack seeks to expose Paxco, LLC. A mysterious company buying all the property in his east Dayton neighborhood. Who owns it and what are they up to? The answer poses a greater threat than to just his neighborhood.

“The conversational writing style in Finding Grace fits well in a first-person narrative story,” says Tudor. “And Jack Sterling’s humor and insight are entertaining and thought provoking.”

About:
Chip Tudor is an author, blogger, professional writer and pastor in Dayton, Ohio. He has also published four non-fiction Christian books on Amazon.
For more information, contact: chip@chiptudor.com, visit www.chiptudor.com or call 937-435-7372.

Chip Tudor
Chip Tudor Communications
+1 937-435-7372
email us here

