Stem cell therapy Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion | Astellas Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Mesoblast

Stem cells are the body's raw materials cells from which all other cells with specialized functions are generated. Under the right conditions in the body or a laboratory, stem cells divide to form more cells called daughter cells. These daughter cells either become new stem cells (self-renewal) or become specialized cells (differentiation) with a more specific function, such as blood cells, brain cells, heart muscle cells or bone cells. No other cell in the body has the natural ability to generate new cell types. Stem cells are divided into two major classes; pluripotent and multipotent. Pluripotent stem cells are replicating cells, which are derived from the embryo or fetal tissues. The pluripotent stem cells facilitate the development of cells and tissues in three primary germ layers such as mesoderm, ectoderm, and endoderm.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Stem cell therapy Market have also been included in the study.

Stem cell therapy Market Key Players: Astellas Pharma Inc., Capricor Therapeutics, Cellectis, Cellular Dynamics, Celyad, CESCA Therapeutic, DiscGenics, Gamida Cell, Mesoblast Ltd., Novadip Biosciences, OxStem, ReNeuron Group plc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Stem cell therapy Market by Cell Source: Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells, Other Cell Sources

Stem cell therapy Market by Application: Musculoskeletal Disorders, Drug Therapy, Wounds and Injuries, Cardiovascular Diseases, Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications

Stem cell therapy Market by Type: Allogeneic Transplants, Autologous Transplants

Stem cell therapy Market by End User: Medical research Center, Hospitals Research Labs, Other

