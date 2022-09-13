Governor Newsom Announces Appointments to Commission on the State of Hate 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointments to the Commission on the State of Hate. Created by legislation the Governor signed last year and established in the 2022 Budget Act, the Commission will assess data on hate crimes in California, provide resources for victims, and make policy recommendations to better protect civil rights.

The Governor announced the following appointments to the Commission on the State of Hate:

Cynthia Choi, 56, of San Francisco, has been Co-Director of Chinese for Affirmative Action since 2016 and a Co-Founder of Stop AAPI Hate since 2020. She held several positions at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy from 2006 to 2016, including Vice President of Philanthropic Partnerships and Deputy Director. Choi was Interim Executive Director at Khmer Girls in Action from 2004 to 2006. She held several positions at the California Endowment from 1997 to 1999, including Program Officer and Regional Manager. Choi was Co-Director of MultiCultural Collaborative from 1994 to 1997. She was Program Developer at the Asian Law Caucus from 1989 to 1992. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Choi is a Democrat.

Brian Levin, 58, of Orange County, has been Founding Director at the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism and a Professor at the California State University, San Bernardino School of Criminology and Criminal Justice since 1999. He was a Professor at Stockton University from 1996 to 1999. Levin was Associate Director of Legal Affairs of the Klanwatch/Militia Task Force at the Southern Poverty Law Center from 1995 to 1996. He is a member of the California Association of Human Relations Organizations and an organizational representative to the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights and Human Rights. He is a member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. Levin earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Levin is registered without party preference.

Bamby Salcedo, 53, of Los Angeles, has been President and Chief Executive Officer at the TransLatin@ Coalition since 2015. She was HIV and Health Education Services Project Coordinator at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles from 2007 to 2015. Salcedo was Transgender Harm Reduction Project Coordinator at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles from 2007 to 2009. She held several positions at Transgeneros Unidas at Bienestar Human Services LA from 2002 to 2009, including Program Manager, Program Lead and Community Health Specialist. Salcedo was Peer Coordinator at Tarzana Treatment Centers from 2001 to 2002. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Latinx Studies from California State University, Los Angeles. Salcedo is a member of Groundswell Fund, ERA Coalition, Social Equity LA, Justice LA, Justice LA Coalition, California Lieutenant Governor’s Transgender Advisory Council, HONOR PAC and Pan American Health Organization. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Salcedo is a Democrat.

Shirin Sinnar, 45, of Palo Alto, has been a Professor at Stanford Law School since 2012, where she has been John A. Wilson Faculty Scholar since 2015. She was Staff Attorney at the Asian Law Caucus from 2006 to 2009. Sinnar was a Law Clerk for the Honorable Warren J. Ferguson at the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals from 2003 to 2004. She is a member of the Journal of National Security Law and Policy Editorial Board and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area. Sinnar earned a Master of Philosophy degree in international relations from Cambridge University and Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sinnar is a Democrat.

Erroll G. Southers, 65, of Los Angeles, has been Associate Senior Vice President of Safety and Risk Assurance at the University of Southern California since 2022, Adjunct Staff at the RAND Corporation since 2017, an Advisor at Avata Intelligence since 2013 and Managing Director at TAL Global Corporation since 2010. Southers held several positions at the University of Southern California from 2003 to 2022, including Professor of Practice in National and Homeland Security, Director of International Programs, Adjunct Professor and Associate Director of Research and Transition. He was Assistant Chief of Police commanding the Office of Homeland Security and Intelligence at Los Angeles World Airports from 2007 to 2010. Southers was Deputy Director for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security from 2004 to 2006. He was President and Chief Executive Officer at Risk Management Consultants International from 1996 to 2004. Southers was a Special Agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1984 to 1988. Southers is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Research Advisory Committee, Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree and a Doctor of Policy, Planning and Development degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Southers is a Democrat.