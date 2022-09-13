The Ability To Speak With Trees Allows Waffle Forest To Grow A Forest In The Desert
Tres now have a way to indicate to humans that they’re in need of water, light or they are lacking some nutrients.
If We can grow a single healthy tree in the desert with live data then we can create a Forest.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sonoran Desert in Phoenix Arizona can reach up to 120 degrees. Believe it or not there are many different species of trees that can grow in the desert. Trees are really remarkable organisms.We've know for decades that they can actually communicate to each other through their root system. For the past 2 years, Waffle Forest has been working very closely with GeoTech Engineering to use cutting edge technology to look deeper into communication with trees.They collected an incredible amount of information.
— Ernest Lerma
Using "Tree Talk Technology" a series of detectors which transform eco physiological signals such as soil health, growth absorption of carbon dioxide, liquid flow from roots to leaves and to scientific information. The information could reveal when a tree is under attack from insects or fungi, or any dangerous vitals the Waffle sends that information to the forest management to take action right away to control the threat. Tree Talker technology “TT” was developed by Dr. Riccardo Valentini. He received the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his activities within the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Dr. Riccardo Valentini is working with Waffle Forest to help develop tree talker technology to provide a "decision support framework for environmental management. Applying all the research into their latest product, “Waffle”.
“If we can grow a single healthy tree in the desert with live data then we can create a Forest.”-Ernest Lerma
Waffle Forest is very excited about Tree technology.
They like to know what Trees need and how to monitor how many drops a day they need.
And what better way than to ask them? Of course this is only the beginning.
The most important aspect of tree growth is water.
We know the problem is that water is very scarce in the desert. Using solar powered Water atmospheric generators or “ Smart Watering” Waffle Forest is able to collect moisture even in low humidity to water trees. With this technology they can water a forest by filling reservoirs with the moisture from the air.
Waffle Forest is a breakthrough in human-Tree-communication.
The ability to speak with Trees comes with great environmental benefits. Forests now have a way to indicate to humans that they’re in need of water, light or they are lacking some nutrients. As their needs are communicated through data more clearly, they are able to live a happier and healthier life.
Arizona New Times
Arizona New Times
+1 602-339-7703
email us here