CDER Manual of Policies & Procedures | MAPP

|5100.6
|Office of Translational Science
|Policy and Procedures for Creating an Interest Group in the Office of Biostatistics
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|6/23/2022
|MAPP 5019.2
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Assessment of the Appropriate Net Container Content for Injectable Drug and Biological Products
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|6/13/2022
|MAPP 5223.6
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Assessment of the User Interface of a Drug-Device Combination Product Submitted in a Pre-ANDA Communication or an ANDA
|Generic Drug Review
|6/7/2022
|5220.3
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Communicating Certain Deficiencies Identified During Filing Review of ANDAs
|Generic Drug Review
|9/28/2017
|5240.10
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Classifying Approved New Drug Products and Drug-device Combination Products as Complex Products for Generic Drug Development Purposes
|Generic Drug Review
|04/13/2022
|4151.8 Rev. 1
|Office of Executive Program
|Equal Voice: Collaboration and Regulatory and Policy Decision-Making in CDER
|Staff Resources & Services
|04/12/2022
|5019.1 Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Allowable Excess Volume/Content in Injectable Drug and Biological Products
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|01/29/2022
|6050.2
|Office of Management
|Effect of Failure to Pay BsUFA Fees
|Staff Resources and Services
|12/03/2021
|5021.1 Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Naming of Drug Products Containing Salt Drug Substances
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|12/7/2017
|4658.4
|Office of Management
|CDER FTE Tracking and Table of Organization Review Process
|Staff Resources and Services
|5/30/2017
|4200.5
|Office of the Center Director
|Commitment of CDER Central Funds to Support Intercenter Science Projects
|Leadership and Mission
|3/7/2016
|5021.2
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Evaluating Color Additives and Flavors Intended for Oral Drug Products Submitted or Referenced in INDs and NDAs
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|6/3/2021
|4657.0 Rev. 1
|Office of Management
|CDER’s Time, Attendance, and Leave Recording Policy
|Staff Resources and Services
|05/19/2021
|7600.10
|Office of Strategic Programs
|CDER Master Data Management
|Information Technology
|04/15/2022
|7610.8
|Office of Strategic Programs
|Electronic and Digital Signatures for Records Management
|Drug Safety
|8/12/2022
|7610.3
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Division IT Coordinator Services
|Drug Safety
|2/26/2018
|6720.4
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Procedures for Sharing Non-public Information on Pending Proposed Proprietary Names
|Drug Safety
|9/21/2016
|6030.3
|Office of New Drugs
|Emergency Investigational New Drug Application Process During and After Normal Business Hours
|New Drug Review
|9/5/2018
|5241.3
|Office of Generic Drugs and Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Good Abbreviated New Drug Application Assessment Practices
|Generic Drug Review
|01/03/2018
|5240.3 Rev.5
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Prioritization of the Review of Original ANDAs, Amendments, and Supplements
|Generic Drug Review
|01/30/2020
|5231.2
|Office of the Commissioner
|CDER Barcode Inquiries
|Public Outreach
|11/15/2018
|5220.5 Rev.1
|Office of Generic Drugs
|
Issuance of Information Requests and/or Discipline Review Letters for ANDAs under the Reauthorization of GDUFA
|Generic Drug Review
|01/26/2022
|5220.1
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Receiving and Processing a Request for Voluntary Withdrawal of an Approved ANDA
|Generic Drug Review
|10/4/2017
|5200.14
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Filing Review of Abbreviated New Drug Applications
|Generic Drug Review
|9/1/2017
|5200.12
|Office of Generic Drugs and Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Communicating Abbreviated New Drug Application Review Status Updates with Industry
|Generic Drug Review and Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|11/20/2018
|5200.7 Rev.1
|Office of Generic Drugs
|ANDA Amendments and Supplements Reviewed by the Division of Filing Review
|Generic Drug Review
|4/17/2020
|5022
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Roles and Responsibilities of FDA Liaisons to Standards Development Organizations
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|5/01/2020
|5016.6
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Change in Hard Gelatin Capsule Supplier
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|11/20/2018
|5014.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Understanding CDER's Risk-Based Site Selection Model
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|11/10/2015
|5001.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Drug Product Distribution After a Complete Response Action to a Changes Being Effected Supplement
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|10/4/2017
|4670.2
|Office of Management
|Administrative Leave Requests Related to Performance and Misconduct
|Staff Resources and Services
|11/12/2015
|7610.3
|OFFICE OF STRATEGIC PROGRAMS
|CDER Division IT Coordinator Services
|Information Technology
|2/26/2018
|4657.13
|Office of Management
|Compensatory Time Off for Travel
|Staff Resources and Services
|5/7/2019
|4643.6
|Office of Management
|CDER Scheduling OF WO51/1300 Conference Room
|Staff Resources and Services
|4/19/2017
|4640.2
|Office of Management
|Internal Organizational Charts
|Staff Resources and Services
|6/30/2016
|4410.1 Rev. 1.
|Office of Communications
|FDA Pharmacy Student Experiential Program
|Public Outreach
|8/28/2019
|4100.2
|Office of Translational Science
|CDER Staff Participation in Public Private Partnerships and Consortia
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|9/10/2021
|5017.2 Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Establishing Impurity Acceptance Criteria As Part of Specifications for NDAs, ANDAs, and BLAs Based on Clinical Relevance
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|5/20/2020
|5242.1
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Transfer of Ownership
|Generic Drug Review
|8/26/2020
|6701.4
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Notifying Applicants of Sentinel Analyses and Results
|Drug Review
|8/17/2020
|6702.2
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Determination of the Need for and Review of a New REMS
|Drug Review
|6/18/2020
|5220.2
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Conversion of ANDA Approval to Tentative Approval Because of Court Order
|Generic Drug Review
|6/11/2020
|4121.3
|Office of the Center Director
|Collaborative Identification, Evaluation, and Resolution of a Newly Identified Safety Signal (NISS)
|Leadership and Mission
|4/30/2020
|6702.1
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Assessment
|Drug Safety
|12/18/2019
|6701.1
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Procedures for DMEPA Intra-Center Consult to DMPP on Patient-Oriented Labeling Submitted with Human Factors Validation Study Protocols
|Drug Safety
|9/18/2019
|5220.8
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Evaluating Requests for and Conducting Product Development and Pre-Submission Pre-ANDA Meetings
|Generic Drug Review
|9/19/2019
|4191.1
|Office of New Drugs
|Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies Modifications and Revisions
|New Drug Review
|6/29/2020
|6004.3
|Office of New Drugs
|Safety Labeling Changes Under Section 505(o)(4) of the FD&C Act
|New Drug Review
|7/09/2019
|5017.4
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Quality Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Biopharmaceutics Council
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|4/24/2019
|6720.5
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Procedures for Handling Requests for Nonproprietary Name Suffix Review for Biological Products Newly Licensed Under Section 351of the PHS Act
|Drug Safety
|3/7/2019
|6701.3 Rev.1
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Development of a Single, Shared System (SSS) Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) or a Separate REMS with Elements to Assure Safe Use (ETASU): Responsibilities and Procedures
|Drug Safety
|10/28/2020
|4000.2
|Office of Regulatory Policy
|Developing and Issuing Guidance
|Regulatory Policy and Information Disclosure
|10/3/2005
|4000.1 Rev.6
|Office of Management
|Developing and Issuing MAPPs for CDER
|Staff Resources and Services
|9/10/2021
|4000.3
|Office of Regulatory Policy
|Submitting Proposals to the Office of Regulatory Policy (ORP) for Early Analysis of Rulemaking Initiatives
|Regulatory Policy and Information Disclosure
|10/23/2001
|4000.4 Rev 1
|Office of Translational Sciences
|Clinical Pharmacology and Biopharmaceutics NDA Review Template
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|9/22/2016
|4000.10 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|Developing Indication-Specific Guidances
|New Drug Review
|11/21/2014
|4151.7
|Office of the Center Director
|Joint Safety Meetings Between OND and OSE
|Leadership and Mission
|3/26/2009
|4151.3 R4
|Office of the Center Director
|Drug Safety Oversight Board (DSB)
|Leadership and Mission
|9/13/2016
|4150.1
|Office of Executive Programs
|Role and Procedures of the CDER Ombudsman
|Executive Secretariat
|10/18/2002
|4140.6
|Office of Regulatory Policy
|Editing Procedures
|Regulatory Policy and Information Disclosure
|12/11/2002
|4140.5
|Office of Regulatory Policy
|Submitting Issues/Documents to the Office of the Chief Counsel (OCC) for Legal Review, Comment, or Clearance
|Regulatory Policy and Information Disclosure
|3/22/2002
|4112.2
|Office of Executive Programs
|Sharing Nonpublic Information with Federal Government Officials.
|Regulatory Policy and Information Disclosure
|7/12/2002
|4151.15
|Office of the Center Director
|Collaboration in Managing the CDER Drug Quality Oversight Program
|Leadership and Mission
|2/1/2013
|4160.2
|Office of Center Director
|Prioritization of Requests for Training and Visits by Foreign Regulatory Agencies and International Regulatory Organizations
|Leadership and Mission
|5/31/2000
|4180.4
|Office of New Drugs
|NDAs/BLAs: Using the 21st Century Review Process Desk Reference Guide
|New Drug Review
|3/17/2015
|7400.13
|Office of New Drugs
|Determining the Established Pharmacologic Class for Use in the Highlights of Prescribing Information
|New Drug Review
|7/25/2018
|4200.1 Rev.1
|Office of the Center Director
|Procedures for Review of Protocols Referred By DEA That use Schedule I controlled Substances and Drugs
|Leadership and Mission
|11/12/2020
|4200.2 Rev. 1
|Office of the Center Director
|Forecasting Schedule I and II Substance and Drug Needs
|Leadership and Mission
|12/21/2020
|4200.3 Rev.1
|Office of the Center Director
|Consulting the Controlled Substance Staff on Abuse Liability, Drug Dependence, Risk Management, and Drug Scheduling
|Drug Safety
|3/6/2017
|4301.1Rev.3
|Office of Medical Policy
|Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Medical Policy Council
|Medical Policy
|2/23/2021
|4655.3 Rev 4
|Office of Management
|Procedures for CDER Medical Officer Conversion to Career-Conditional
|Staff Resources and Services
|9/27/2018
|4643.8
|Office of Management
|Relocation Program
|Staff Resources and Services
|1/18/2017
|4642.1
|Office of Management
|Policies and Procedures for Organizational Changes
|Staff Resources and Services
|5/4/2007
|4641.8 Rev.1
|Office of Management
|Reimbursement for Professional Liability Insurance
|Staff Resources and Services
|3/14/2014
|4631.2
|Office of Management
|Preparation of Purchase/Service/Stock Requisitions in iProcurement
|Staff Resources and Services
|6/20/2013
|4631.1 Rev.1
|Office of Management
|Supplement to Authority to Make Allotments and Authorize the Establishment of Allowances
|Staff Resources and Services
|6/20/2013
|4601.3 Rev.2
|Office of Management
|Children in the Workplace
|Staff Resources and Services
|1/22/2021
|4516.1 Rev 1
|Office of Communications
|Criteria for Developing and Publishing Digital Content on the CDER External Web Site
|Public Outreach
|3/12/2020
|4512.2 Rev.2
|Office of Strategic Programs
|Conducting Effective Meetings in CDER: Remote Access Considerations
|Information Technology
|12/8/2021
|4510.2 Rev.2
|Office of Regulatory Policy
|CDER Clearance of FDA Related Articles,Speeches and Other Publications
|Regulatory Policy and Information Disclosure
|9/17/2020
|4510.1 Rev.1
|Office of Communications
|CDER Authorization and Tracking of Outside Speaker Clearance
|Public Outreach
|4/10/2013
|4520.1 Rev. 2
|Office of Communications
|Communicating Drug Approval Information
|Public Outreach
|7/17/2017
|5017.1Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|
Office of Biotechnology Products and Office of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Assessment, Interactions on BLA Assessments
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|5/01/2020
|4658.3 Rev.3
|Office of Management
|Requesting New Full -Time Equivalents
|Staff Resources and Services
|12/8/2015
|4657.9 Rev.5
|Office of Management
|Restoration of Forfeited Annual Leave
|Staff Resources and Services
|9/2/2021
|5015.7 Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Environmental Assessments
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|9/14/2017
|5015.6 Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Review of Grouped Product Quality Supplements
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|4/19/2016
|5015.5 Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|CMC Reviews of Type III DMF's for Packaging Materials
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|10/18/2017
|5015.8
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Acceptance Criteria for Residual Solvents_MAPP
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|6/28/2017
|5016.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Applying ICH Q8(R2), Q9, and Q10 Principles to CMC Review
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|5/17/2016
|5040.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Product Quality Microbiology Information in the Common Technical Document - Quality (CTD-Q)
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|1/25/2017
|5100.3
|Office of Translational Sciences
|OCP Prioritization, Triage, and Review Process for INDs and Pre-INDs
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|5/30/2006
|5100.4 Rev.1
|Office of Translational Sciences
|Scientific Interest Groups: Criteria and Policies.
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|9/1/2021
|5100.5
|Office of Translational Sciences
|An Integrated Genomics, Pharmacometrics, and Clinical Pharmacology Review Process
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|6/16/2010
|5210.4 Rev 2
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Review of Bioequivalence Studies with Clinical Endpoints in ANDAs
|Generic Drug Review
|6/22/2017
|5210.5 Rev.3
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Review of Investigational New Drug Applications (Bio-INDs) by the Office of Generic Drugs
|Generic Drug Review
|04/14/2022
|5230.3 Rev.1
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Generic Drug Labeling Revisions Covered Under Section 505(j)(10) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act
|Generic Drug Review
|7/27/2021
|6020.4 Rev.2
|Office of New Drugs
|Classifying Resubmissions of Original NDAs, BLAs, and Efficiacy Supplements in Response to Action Letters
|New Drug Review
|2/26/2015
|6020.2 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|Applications for Parenteral Products in Plastic Immediate Containers
|New Drug Review
|4/9/2018
|6010.9
|Office of New Drugs
|Procedures and Responsibilities for Developing Postmarketing Requirements and Commitments
|New Drug Review
|3/9/2009
|6010.8 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|NDAs and BLAs: Communication to Applicants of Planned Review Timelines
|New Drug Review
|8/25/2014
|6010.6
|Office of New Drugs
|The Use of Clinical Source Data in the Review of Marketing Applications
|New Drug Review
|10/18/2010
|6010.5
|Office of New Drugs
|NDAs: Filing Review Issues
|New Drug Review
|3/27/2018
|6010.3 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: Clinical Review Template
|New Drug Review
|12/10/2010
|6010.2
|Office of New Drugs
|Responsibilities for Tracking and Communicating the Status of Postmarketing Requirements and Commitments
|New Drug Review
|7/28/2009
|5210.9 Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Review of Botanical Drug Products
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|11/8/2016
|6004.2 Rev.2
|Office of New Drugs
|Procedures for Completing and Processing the Form "Annual Status Report Review Form: PMR and PMC Summary"
|New Drug Review
|9/27/2017
|4190.1 Rev.3
|Office of the Center Director
|Drug Shortage Management
|Medical Policy
|11/30/2018
|6002.4
|Office of New Drugs
|Government-Issued Nonaccountable Personal Property
|New Drug Review
|8/22/2016
|6001.1 Rev. 1
|Office of Executive Programs
|Special Government Employees Representing Sponsors Before CDER
|Executive Secretariat
|9/16/2022
|5310.7 Rev.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Acceptability of Standards From Alternative Compendia (BP/EP/JP)
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|9/20/2017
|5310.3 Rev.2
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Requests for Expedited Review of New Drug Application and Biologics License Application Prior Approval Supplements Submitted for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Changes
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|4/08/2021
|6030.1 Rev.3
|Office of New Drugs
|IND Process and Review Procedures (Including Clinical Holds)
|New Drug Review
|2/20/2018
|6025.3
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: Clinical Consultative Review of Drugs Regulated Within OND
|New Drug Review
|5/16/2017
|6025.1
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practices
|New Drug Review
|2/27/2017
|6020.14
|Office of New Drugs
|Interdisciplinary Review Team for QT Studies
|New Drug Review
|2/3/2012
|6020.13
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: Clinical and Consultative Review of Drugs to Reduce the Risk of Cancer
|New Drug Review
|5/16/2017
|6020.8 Rev 1
|Office of New Drugs
|Action Packages for NDAs and Efficacy Supplements
|New Drug Review
|6/14/2016
|6020.7 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|NDAs: Foreign Language Labeling
|New Drug Review
|10/27/2014
|6020.5 Rev. 2
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: OND Review Management of INDs and NDAs for Nonprescription Drug Products
|New Drug Review
|6/25/2018
|7700.2
|Office of Translational Sciences
|Review and Conduct of Human Subject Research
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|5/18/2009
|7610.2 Rev.1
|Office of Strategic Programs
|Use of Government Electronic Equipment and Systems
|Information Technology
|11/16/2012
|7600.6 Rev.1
|Office of Strategic Programs
|Requesting and Accepting Non-Archivable Records in Electronic Format for New Drug Applications
|Information Technology
|9/3/2013
|7500.2 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|Regulatory Project Management Site Tours and Regulatory Interactions Program
|New Drug Review
|5/2/2017
|7500.1 Rev. 2
|Office of New Drugs
|Regulatory Project Management Coordinating Committee
|New Drug Review
|9/5/2018
|7400.4 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|Tertiary Review of Genetic Toxicology Studies Resulting in a Recommendation for a Clinical Hold or Conduct of Additional Studies
|New Drug Review
|2/25/2015
|7400.1 Rev.2
|Office of New Drugs
|Management of CDER Pharmacology/Toxicology Coordinating Committee and Its Associated Subcommittees and Working Groups
|New Drug Review
|5/17/2016
|6720.2 Rev.1
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Procedures for Handling Requests for Proprietary Name Review
|Drug Safety
|1/8/2016
|6700.5
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|Responding to Requests For Waivers of Postmarketing Safety Reporting Requirements under 21 CFR Â§Â§ 314.80 (NDAs), 314.98 (ANDAs), and 600.80 (BLAs)
|Drug Safety
|7/25/2022
|6700.9
|Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology
|6700.9 (PDF - 121KB) FDA Posting of Potential Signals of Serious Risks Identified by the Adverse Event Reporting System
|Drug Safety
|9/10/2019
|6610.1 Rev. 2
|Office of Translational Sciences and Biostatistics
|Statistical Policy Council
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|6/1/2021
|6050.1 Rev. 2
|Office of Management
|Effect of Failure to Pay PDUFA Fees
|Staff Resources and Services
|12/03/2021
|6030.9
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: Good Review Management Principles and Practices for Effective IND Development and Review
|New Drug Review
|4/29/2013
|6030.8 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|INDs: Exception from Informed Consent Requirements for Emergency Research
|New Drug Review
|11/17/2014
|6030.6
|Office of New Drugs
|INDs: Processing Treatment INDs and Treatment Protocols
|New Drug Review
|12/9/2011
|6030.2 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|INDs: Review of Informed Consent Documents
|New Drug Review
|5/2/2014
|6020.3 Rev.2
|Office of New Drugs
|Review Designation Policy: Priority (P) and Standard (S)
|New Drug Review
|6/25/2013
|5240.5 Rev.2
|Office of Generic Drugs
|ANDA Suitability Petitions
|Generic Drug Review
|10/9/2020
|7610.5
|Office of Strategic Programs
|Government Issued Computers For CDER Employees
|Information Technology
|4/9/2014
|7620.6
|Office of the Center Director
|Preparation of Topics and Nomination of Experts For Development and Harmonization of International Scientific and Technical Guidelines
|Information Technology
|9/25/2013
|7610.6
|Office of Strategic Programs
|CDER Electronic Application Forms Oversight
|Information Technology
|10/3/2013
|6025.4
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: Refuse to File
|New Drug Review
|9/5/2018
|4657.4
|Office of Management
|Intra-Center Detail Program
|Staff Resources and Services
|11/25/2013
|6025.2
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: Clinical Review of Investigational New Drug Applications
|New Drug Review
|3/5/2018
|4643.9 Rev.1
|Office of Management
|Change in Duty Station
|Staff Resources & Services
|5/6/2019
|7412.1 Rev.2
|Office of New Drugs
|Management of CDER Executive Carcinogenicity Assessment Committee and Communication of Committee Proceedings
|New Drug Review
|6/8/2018
|7412.2 Rev.1
|Office of New Drugs
|Management of CDER Carcinogenicity Assessment Committee and Communication of Committee Proceedings
|New Drug Review
|6/7/2018
|4642.3
|Office of Management
|Student Volunteer Employment Program (SVEP)
|Staff Resources and Services
|9/28/2018
|4643.4
|Office of Management
|CDER OFFICE SPACE REQUESTS
|Staff Resources and Services
|6/18/2014
|4657.12 Rev.1
|Office of Management
|Voluntary Leave Transfer Program
|Staff Resources and Services
|6/24/2014
|4643.5
|Office of Management
|CONFERENCE ROOM MANAGEMENT
|Staff Resources and Services
|7/17/2014
|6025.6
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: Management of Breakthrough Therapy-Designated Drugs and Biologics
|New Drug Review
|7/29/2014
|4130.1
|Office of the Center Director
|Drug Development Tool Qualification Programs
|Leadership and Mission
|7/30/2014
|5016.3
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Responsibility in OPQ for the Integrated Quality Assessment of Products Containing Drug Substances Composed of Amino Acid Polymers
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|12/11/2018
|5016.4
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Clarification Teleconferences Between Sponsors, Applicants, or Master File Holders And the ONDQA Review Team
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|8/1/2014
|4643.2
|Office of Management
|CDER Copier Management Program
|Staff Resources and Services
|9/18/2014
|7600.11
|Office of Strategic Programs
|CDER Electronic Record Keeping System
|Information Technology
|9/29/2014
|4100.1 Rev.2
|Office of Management
|CDER Co-Sponsorship Agreements for Events
|Staff Resources and Services
|6/21/2022
|4643.1
|Office of Management
|WORKPLACE ERGONOMIC EVALUATION REQUESTS
|Staff Resources and Services
|10/22/2014
|7700.5 Rev.1
|Office of Translational Sciences
|Critical Path Innovation Meetings Policy and Procedures
|Regulatory Review and Innovation
|04/14/2021
|5015.1
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|Chemistry Review of Question-based Review (QbR) Submissions
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|11/19/2014
|4001.1
|Office of Management
|Developing, Issuing and Maintaining Standard Operating Procedures for CDER
|Staff Resources and Services
|1/12/2015
|4657.5 Rev.3
|Office of Management
|Advanced Annual and Sick Leave
|Staff Resources and Services
|2/25/2015
|6025.7
|Office of New Drugs
|Good Review Practice: Review of Marketing Applications for Breakthrough Therapy-Designated Drugs and Biologics That Are Receiving an Expedited Review
|New Drug Review
|3/9/2015
|4651.4 Rev.1
|Office of Management
|CDER Incentive Awards Program (Cash and Time-off)
|Staff Resources and Services
|7/16/2020
|4631.4
|Office of Management
|Monitoring and De-obligating Undelivered Orders (UDOs)
|Staff Resources and Services
|6/16/2015
|4800.2 Rev.1
|Office of the Center Director
|Continuity of Operations (COOP)
|Leadership and Mission
|7/21/2021
|7610.7 Rev.1
|Office of Strategic Programs
|CDER Data Standards Program
|Information Technology
|8/31/2021
|4657.11Rev.1
|Office of Management
|Religious Compensatory Time
|Staff Resources and Services
|10/13/2015
|5241.2 Rev. 1
|Office of Generic Drugs
|Consolidation of ANDAs by the Office of Generic Drugs
|Generic Drug Review
|8/19/2020
|6001.2 Rev.1
|Office of Communications
|CDER Network Of Experts
|Leadership and Mission
|10/12/2021
|5018.2
|Office of Pharmaceutical Quality
|NDA Classification Codes
|Regulatory Review and Scientific Policies
|11/3/2015