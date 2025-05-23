JFE Franchising, Inc. Recalls A Limited Number of Cucumber Products Because Of Possible Health Risk
Summary
Company Announcement Date:
-
FDA Publish Date:
-
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Salmonella
Company Name:
JFE Franchising Inc.
Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Product Description:
-
Product Description
Fresh cut cucumber items and sushi products
Company Announcement
Houston, TX (May 23, 2025) - JFE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of fresh-cut cucumber items and sushi products containing cucumber because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.
There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported, in connection with the specific products listed below, to date.
This action is in response to the May 19, 2025, recall issued by Bedner Growers, Inc., whose cucumbers were supplied to retailer partners and used as ingredients in our fresh-cut cucumber products and sold through Kroger, Roundy’s (Pick n Save and Metro Market), and Weis Market retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New York.
Our recall was initiated on May 20, 2025, in alignment with our commitment to consumer safety and regulatory compliance.
Affected Product List by Retailer
All items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label with the following descriptions and product codes:
- Fruit & Vegetable Tray - 64 oz 63912394047
- Family Garden Salad - 24 oz 63912388065
- Garden Salad - 12 oz 63912388067
- Family Cobb Salad - 22 oz 63912388068
- Cobb Salad - 11 oz 63912388069
- Chef Salad - 11 oz 63912395033
- Cucumber with Ranch - 9 oz 63912395020
- Cucumber, Lime & Tajin - 19oz 63912388053
- Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin - 18oz 63912394007
- Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin - 18oz 63912394036
- Small Vegetable Tray - 19.5 oz 63912388045
- Small Party Tray with Dip - 19 oz 63912388046
- Large Vegetable Tray - 42 oz 63912388056
- Cucumber Slices w/Tajin - 15 oz 63912388022
- Vegetable Bowl - 26 oz 63912388044
- Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing - 15 oz 63912388063
- Vegetable Bowl - 13 oz 63912388072
- Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch - 15 oz 63912394045
- Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389243
- Spicy Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389329
- Bibimbap Bowl – 13 oz 63912389259
- Yaki Noodle Bowl – 12 oz 63912389254
- Ebi Vermicelli Bowl – 13oz 63912389334
- Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.
Roundy's
- Signature Vegetable Bowl - 28 oz 639123600172
- Chef Salad - 16 oz 639123600295
- Cobb Style Salad - 15 oz 639123600318
- Garden Salad - 16 oz 639123600547
- Greek Salad - 16 oz 639123600523
Weis Market
- Cucumber Salad - 3oz 63912389205
Sushi containing cucumber - Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.
Affected SNOWFRUIT items can be identified by reviewing the product label. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFRUIT product was sold is available here.
Affected SNOWFOX items can be identified by reviewing the product label. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFOX product was sold is available here.
Consumers who have purchased affected SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX products are urged to not consume the products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the products. Consumers with questions may contact the company at hello@snowfruit.com or hello@snowfox.com. The email inbox will be monitored Monday through -Friday between 9 a.m. and -4 p.m. CST.
JFE Franchising, Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation. The safety and wellbeing of our consumers is our top priority.
Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory
Legal Disclaimer:
