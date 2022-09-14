Laura Walker Lee of Madre Ventures Joins Fast Company’s Impact Council, an Invite-Only Collective of Visionaries

Laura Walker Lee Appointed to Fast Company Impact Council

Laura’s focus on the intersection of culture and venture will add immensely to the Council, and her perspectives are sure to help inform Fast Company’s editorial coverage of the future of business.” — Stephanie Mehta, CEO of Mansueto Ventures & Founder of the Impact Council

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fast Company Impact Council has brought on Laura Walker Lee, Founder and CEO of Madre Ventures, to join their invitation-only collective of the most inventive founders, energetic CEOs, designers and artists, and visionaries—coming together to share knowledge, ideas, and perspectives on business, society, innovation, and design. The council appointment continues her work of impacting one billion individuals through global ventures in clean energy, mindful technology, and social wellness.

Laura Walker Lee joins the council as a globally-minded strategist who has successfully worked at the intersection of culture and finance for over fifteen years. At present, Walker Lee runs Madre Ventures, which sources investment capital and provides strategic support to mid/late-stage enterprises that are solving significant social, environmental and technological challenges – profitably. Madre's central thesis is, “What would it look like to help one billion people?” Madre seeks to support that thesis through the verticals of clean energy, mindful technology, and social wellness. Additionally, Walker Lee runs AG Capital, a family office that focuses on the advancement of culture by way of world-class creators, impactful storytelling, and unique live events.

"Joining Fast Company's Impact Council is a meaningful collaboration for me. The Fast Company team has been a joy to work with over the years, and they are aligned with everything we are doing at Madre Ventures as we carve a path to impacting a billion people. Together, we can create new opportunities for founders who are leading paradigm-shifting ventures that shape our collective futures. Thank you to Cynthia Johnson and Bell + Ivy for identifying this amazing partnership - your instincts are first rate."

The Impact Council is a collective of innovative leaders and the most creative people in business to discuss the greatest opportunities and most pressing challenges of our time. The group is selected by Fast Company leadership and regularly convenes to discuss topics of global social significance, and the role companies and council members can play in shaping the future. Members include Peter McGuinness, CEO of Impossible Foods, Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO of Thrive Global, and Vincent Stanley, Director of Philosophy at Patagonia. Previous speakers include Bill Gates, co-chair and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Anthony Romero, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union, and Tory Burch, Executive Chairman of Tory Burch and Founder of the Tory Burch Foundation.

“We’re delighted to welcome Laura Walker Lee to the Impact Council, which aims to bring together a diverse group of leaders from different industries and disciplines,” says Stephanie Mehta, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, Fast Company’s parent, and the founder of the Impact Council. “Laura’s focus on the intersection of culture and venture will add immensely to the Council, and her perspectives are sure to help inform Fast Company’s editorial coverage of the future of business.”

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world-changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business.

About Madre Ventures

Madre is a venture advisory that aims to impact one billion individuals through global ventures in clean energy, mindful technology and social wellness. We provide infrastructural support and venture capital funding services to

growth-stage ventures. We partner with visionary celebrities, thought leaders and founders to develop unique business opportunities that are focused on creating a more sustainable future through ventures in clean energy, mindful technology and social wellness. Visit madre.vc for more information.

