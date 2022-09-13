Monogram Joins Inc. 5000 on Journey to Build the Future of the Web

On August 16th, 2022, Monogram was named #323 in the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. Magazine publishes an annual list of some of the most successful, high-growth businesses in America. This recognition is a meaningful milestone and is possible due to the synergy between Monogram's clients and team.

This also validates Monogram's prospectus and industry-leading speed, design, and integrity in building digital web products. These high expectations of Monogram led companies like Birchbox, MacStadium, Vercel, Backtrace, GitHub, and more to trust Monogram to deliver next-generation digital experiences.

The entire Monogram team extends its utmost gratitude to all Monogram clients for making this possible.

Equally important to our Inc. 5000 recognition are Monogram's team members who, even as Monogram grows, continue working as one family to innovate and ship next-gen websites. Whether from Alpharetta, Toronto, Quito, Buenos Aires, or Winnipeg — the Monogram team joins forces from all corners of the world to build the best digital products.

"This type of growth year-over-year is not easy. To scale and grow at any stage of a company requires active trust, caring for one another, high degree of candor, grit, and humility at each step. The Monogram culture is what makes Monogram unique," said TJ Kohli, Creative Director & Partner at Monogram. "Monogram is more than just a digital agency. Monogram is the intersection of the best design, the best technology, and the best service. These are the three pillars of Monogram, and together they are building the future of the web."

About Monogram:

Monogram is a digital agency from Atlanta designing and developing intuitive, beautiful, secure and high-performing websites and web application. We help you share your story, empowering you to make your dent in the universe. Learn more at monogram.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005293/en/