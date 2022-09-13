Sumo Logic Delivers Blueprint to Advance Innovation with Reliability Management





REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic SUMO, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced the general availability of Sumo Logic Reliability Management. Reliability Management enables developers, SREs, and DevOps teams to manage the reliability of their mission-critical apps by adopting a Service Level Objective (SLOs) methodology. The announcement was made at the company's sixth annual Illuminate 2022 user conference being held virtually September 13-14.

Reliability Management is a new capability of Sumo Logic Observability that helps organizations adopt a fundamentally better approach to measure and improve the reliability of distributed applications. This approach focuses on the reliability of the application from the end user perspective instead of monitoring and alerting across all of the infrastructure, services and application components involved in the response.

"Sumo Logic Reliability Management shifts the focus on reliability from underlying technology components towards the user experience. It enables connecting business concerns with technology behavior. By facilitating alignment between app owners and developers, Reliability Management essentially serves as the master plan required to manage at the business level versus the signal level," said Erez Barak, VP of Product Development for Observability, Sumo Logic. "Organizations can now find the optimal cadence to balance innovation velocity with service reliability and turn SLO metrics into actionable insights to achieve their performance promises to customers."

Read the blog: Rethinking Reliability Management: How Aligning Technology Performance With Business Outcomes Drives Better Decision-Making

Customer Focus on SLOs

Medidata Solutions is a platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data leading digital transformation in the life sciences industry. With more than 300 services and 2,000 customers and partners, it needed a better solution to help its teams handle an increasing number of alerts, disconnected data collection and siloed teams.

Jordi Polo Carres, a staff architect at Medidata Solutions, standardized and streamlined alerts by focusing on SLOs with Sumo Logic Reliability Management. "With the amount of data we log each day, we were overrun by alerts and manual tasks, and it was taking a toll on team collaboration," said Carres. "Reliability Management empowers us to keep SLOs at the core of our planning process and innovation – making us more competitive and creating new opportunities. We're also delivering consistent experiences for our customers by having better visibility into potential reliability issues based on golden signals collected across data sources."

"Some customers are using SLOs to support the journey to the cloud to understand the risk of their transformation better. Now, with this level of detail from Sumo Logic, organizations can not only see where they are stressing infrastructure - they can see the forest for the trees," said Torsten Volk, Managing Research Director, EMA Research. "You can stop caring about a Kubernetes node misbehaving if it has no impact on your users. You can look at your system outside in. Teams can now focus on what matters and avoid burnout. This is a much-needed piece to gain true observability."

Open Standards from the Start

Sumo Logic Reliability Management is also the first commercial adoption of slogen. slogen is built on the OpenSLO standard and uses automation to minimize the effort needed to measure and set SLOs. Sumo Logic customers get the choice of defining SLOs either in Open Source specification or in Sumo Logic.

"We are not reinventing the standard. We are getting behind the OpenSLO standard and have continued our investment in developing this standard for the community," continued Barak. "With an open solution for service level management, we're enabling organizations to future-proof their SLOs."

Sumo Logic Reliability Management helps organizations to be more proactive in delivering digital services by:

Empowering leaders to balance innovation with service reliability: Sumo Logic Reliability Management provides real-time reliability and performance metrics to power data-driven decision-making. Leaders also gain proactive alerts on SLOs and error budget consumption.



Sumo Logic Reliability Management provides real-time reliability and performance metrics to power data-driven decision-making. Leaders also gain proactive alerts on SLOs and error budget consumption. Delivering a simple, open, and secure approach to service level management: Built on the OpenSLO standard, Reliability Management enables teams to monitor SLIs based on existing Sumo Logic queries. When combined with Terraform support, SREs can effectively manage service levels as code in a versioned and repeatable manner across any number of product and service teams.



Built on the OpenSLO standard, Reliability Management enables teams to monitor SLIs based on existing Sumo Logic queries. When combined with Terraform support, SREs can effectively manage service levels as code in a versioned and repeatable manner across any number of product and service teams. Making good SRE practices a reality: Enables SRE teams to uniformly adopt concepts such as SLIs, SLOs, SLAs and error budgets, and apply them to the business problem of reliability management. By automating data collection and analysis, teams also get a consistent view of SLOs and reliability across various products or services.



Sumo Logic Observability helps reduce downtime and solves customer-impacting issues faster with full-stack observability for all application data including logs, metrics, events and traces across the entire development lifecycle.

Get Started with Reliability Management:

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contacts

Carmen Harris, Sumo Logic

charris@sumologic.com

Jenna Shikoff, RH Strategic

SumoLogicPR@RHStrategic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4426308-86a6-4c4d-94ed-59cf3dafb003

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.