F2 Strategy Expands its Knowledge Base with 'Executives in Residence' Program

F2 Strategy, a wealthtech management consulting company serving complex wealth advisory firms, today announced the launch of its Executives-in-Residence (EIR) program, comprised of a legendary team of industry experts and former wealthtech executives that will further innovation for the industry at large. These professionals have gained a great amount of experience in their careers and join F2 as they transition toward a new venture or as they are looking toward their next chapter upon retirement.

The first cohort consists of:

Koley Corte

Bharat Kumta Business (CIO) Partner of Private Wealth Management at First Republic Bank;

Business (CIO) Partner of Private Wealth Management at First Republic Bank; Dave Malone, Business Executive with 35 years of financial industry experience leading large teams through growth and rapid technology change and helping wealth management firms achieve their business goals; previously Vice President of Business Initiatives at RBC Wealth Management Canada;

Michael Zebrowski, Financial Services and Software Executive with broad experience working with software, start-ups, financial consulting, venture capital and private equity; previously Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Advisor Innovation Labs, which was acquired by Envestnet, and formerly Chief Operating Officer of eMoney.

The EIR program offers C-level executives a unique opportunity to network and drive change outside of the traditional corporate full-time role structure. While in the program, EIR professionals can engage in cutting-edge client work, research, or mentorship, depending on their current career goals and passions.

"Experience is a key factor in driving technology transformation, so we developed our EIR program to attract the best and brightest minds to benefit both our clients and the wealthtech ecosystem as a whole including private equity firms, other consulting firms, companies looking to engage in mergers and acquisitions or performing an executive search," said Doug Fritz, F2 Strategy Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Koley, Bharat, Dave and Mike will add their collective experience to our team and we are eager to engage with more brilliant thinkers as we expand the program."

F2 Strategy's EIR program can feature as many as a dozen members at any given time with a 12-month timeframe for an EIR professional's residency tenure.

To learn more about F2's EIR program, or to apply, email execinresidence@f2strategy.com.

About F2 Strategy

F2 Strategy, creator of Outsourced CTO (OCTO), is a wealthtech management consulting firm helping complex RIA, wealth, bank/trust and family office firms improve their technical capabilities to build exceptional client and advisor experiences. Led by former executives of a wide range of top-rated wealth firms and family offices, F2 Strategy combines their results-driven management strategy with industry-leading, proprietary research to create customized high-tech solutions. A diverse, creative, and people-centric company, F2 Strategy believes the right technology has the power to support, elevate, and empower us all to reach the highest level of fulfillment. F2 Strategy was founded in 2016 in San Francisco, currently has 23 employees, and works with firms representing $1.6T in AUM.

