ITSBLOC Token (ITSB) Will Be Listed on Gate.io on September 19, 2022

SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITSB, the governance token of ITSBLOC, will be listed on Gate.io on September 19th, 2022. Gate.io is a global Leading cryptocurrency exchange with over 10 million users in over 130 countries around the world.

Gate.io is offering "Startup Initial Free Offering" from September 18th to 19th. The ITSB will be open to users for the first time through Gate.io, and VIP and GT users can get a variety of tokens via airdrop benefits. - The airdrop will be eligible to users that have completed a KYC verification.

Following its listing on Gate.io, for the revitalization of the ecosystem and attracting more global users, additional listings of ITSBLOC on the global top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges are scheduled from October 2022.

Introducing the ITSBLOC Project

By focusing its platform on the eNjoy aspect of gaming, ITSBLOC aims to become a global Play eNjoy Earn (PNE) Web 3.0 gaming platform. This is a structural design that allows game users to easily be rewarded for 'sunk cost' that cannot be recovered while immersing themselves in the game, and provides a new system compared to existing P2E gaming platforms.

The most distinguishing features are (1) the elimination of in-app payments, (2) the prevention of in-game inflation and a seasonal settlement system where users can receive rewards, and (3) the purchase of in-game growth items via token staking, etc. Through these elements, it is possible to vastly improve on the problems of the existing P2E (Play to Earn) system, which focuses primarily on mining for profit realization.

Highlight / Vision

- New Type

ITSBLOC provides the new type of P2E Games through seasonal system, so the users can focus 'Play' & 'Enjoy' for the Web3.0 Games

- New Benefit

Seasonal staking system brings users Faster and More earn with Redemption and Liquidation at the end of the season

- New System

The ecosystem of ITSBLOC with stable coin will provide Low Inflation, Minimize volatility which brings adjusting the balance of game token liquidity

Plan / Roadmap

The first game to be launched on the global Web 3.0 gaming platform ITSBLOC is DK Mobile, a well-known MMORPG among global gamers. 'DK Mobile: The Origin,' the second series of 'DK Mobile', was released on the Android market in August and top ranked for more than two weeks. In addition, ITSBLOC plans to release games of increasingly diverse genres, including at least three MMORPGs and first-person shooter games by 2022.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsblocofficial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/itsblocofficial

Medium: https://medium.com/@itsblocofficial

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.itsbloc.wallet&hl=ko

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/kr/app/itsbloc/id1632866346

Media Contact

Brand: ITSBLOC

Contact: Yoonsang Lee

Email: tony@itsbloc.io

Website: https://www.itsbloc.io/

SOURCE: ITSBLOC