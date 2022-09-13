Submit Release
TARGET AND DOLLAR GENERAL ADD DIVINE CHOCOLATE TO STORES ACROSS THE NATION

Divine Chocolate Logo

Divine's 1.2 Oz. 70% Dark Chocolate Snack Bar: Smooth, rich, and critically acclaimed.

Divine's 3 Oz. Milk Chocolate with Toffee and Sea Salt Bar: Smooth milk chocolate with a dash of sea salt balances the sweet crunch of butterscotch toffee.

Ethical Premium Single-Serve Snack Bars Debut in 16,500 Dollar General Stores; Full-Size Bars Launch in Select Targets Nationwide

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Chocolate, the world’s first and only Fairtrade, B-Corp certified premium chocolate brand that is co-owned by farmers, is leading the way as two major retail chains expand their Ethical Premium chocolate offerings. Divine’s delicious single serving Snack Bars have been added to the shelves of more than 16,500 Dollar General stores across the country. As well, its Full-Size bars are now in select Target stores nationwide.

Divine’s Snack Bars are available both in smooth 70% Dark Chocolate and creamy Milk Chocolate varieties. Each is made with the finest quality natural ingredients and deliciously rich Fairtrade cocoa grown by family farmers in Ghana. Convenient and affordable, these single-serving offerings allow customers to enjoy Ethical Premium chocolate on the go, and help with consumer desire to be more mindful of portion sizes for health reasons.

“Right now, there is growing demand for single-serving premium snacks. But along with convenience, chocolate lovers also expect superior quality and are looking for all-natural products,” said Troy Pearley, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America of Divine Chocolate. “With this smaller bar, we meet those needs and, being ethically sourced, they become a choice consumers can feel great about indulging in.”

The 1.2 ounce bars are available now at Divine Chocolate’s website [www.divinechocolate.com] and at Dollar General stores nationwide.

In addition, Divine’s Full-Size 3-ounce bars have also debuted in select Target stores across the U.S. Target’s initial Divine offerings include 70% Dark, Dark Mint, and Milk Toffee & Sea Salt. Divine’s expansion into these retail outlets confirms retailers’ desire to meet consumers’ increased demand for all-natural, ethically sourced products. Industry findings show that the Ethical Premium Chocolate bar category – defined as chocolate that is ethically sourced as designated by the Fairtrade and/or B Corp certifications and made from sustainable ingredients – is growing twice as fast as the Premium Chocolate category [Source: IRI Total U.S. MULOC L52W 08.07.22].

All Divine Chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, and no palm oil, no soy, and no GMOs. All products are vegetarian, and vegan-suitable options are available. A B-Corporation certified company, packaging of the bars is plastic-free and features recyclable foil and paper.

Divine Chocolate is available for purchase nationwide as well as online at divinechocolate.com. Its offerings include snack bars, a baking collection, unsweetened cocoa powder, crispy thins, organic bars, mini bars, white chocolate bars, superfruit bars, vegan bars, milk and dark chocolate Advent calendars, chocolate coins, drinking chocolate and holiday specialties.

About Divine Chocolate:
Divine Chocolate has been offering delicious Fairtrade and palm oil-free chocolate since 1998 in the UK and has been sold in the US since 2007 and in Canada since 2011. Established by farmers of Kuapa Kokoo in Ghana, from the start, the company has prioritized farmers, used only Fairtrade cocoa and sugar, and invested in farmer-led programs including improving farming techniques, empowering women, and supporting fair labor practices. The company is not only a Fairtrade leader, but also a multi-year honoree recognized as “Best for the World™: Community” by B-Corporation certifiers. Its complete line of products is sold worldwide and online at divinechocolate.com. For more information about Divine Chocolate and to learn how every Divine Chocolate bar helps end exploitation in the cocoa industry, please visit us at DivineChocolate.com and follow us at @divinechocolateusa on Instagram.

