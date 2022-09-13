Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Partners with Industry Pharmacists Organization (IPhO)
Strategic collaboration advances careers of student pharmacists interested in the pharmaceutical industry
MAPS is excited to provide a path into industry and, as an organization, to help these young professionals develop into tomorrow’s Medical Affairs leaders.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) and the Industry Pharmacists Organization (IPhO) are pleased to announce an important new strategic collaboration to help advance the careers of student pharmacists interested in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as Fellows and early-stage Industry Pharmacist professionals.
— Charlotte Kremer, CMO, Astellas (retired), MAPS Chief Strategy Officer
“About 40% of all Industry Pharmacists work in Medical Affairs. MAPS has clearly established itself as the preferred professional organization for Medical Affairs in our industry,” said James Alexander, PharmD, CEO and Founder of IPhO. “The Medical Affairs-focused professional development content offered through MAPS is unparalleled. IPhO is excited to partner with MAPS to extend MAPS membership benefits to our student and Fellow members, who will receive access to exclusive content and a global network of Medical Affairs professionals.”
“IPhO is the premier professional organization for industry-focused student pharmacists and Fellows. Many of these young pharmacists will go on to work in Medical Affairs, where MAPS is the premier nonprofit society for Medical Affairs professionals. MAPS is excited to provide a path into industry and, as an organization, to help these young professionals develop into tomorrow’s Medical Affairs leaders,” said Charlotte Kremer, CMO, Astellas (retired), now MAPS Chief Strategy Officer.
Through the partnership, IPhO members can activate a free MAPS membership by visiting their IPhO account page. The organizations will also collaborate on resources to bridge the gap from PharmD training to positions within industry, with MAPS providing community and resources to help IPhO members grow their careers, as well as mentorship/guidance for IPhO members from more experienced Medical Affairs professionals.
“We are eager to work with the IPhO National Network of 100 pharmacy school chapters to amplify our message and reach thousands of younger, industry-minded professionals as well as hundreds of current PharmD Fellows,” added Kirk Shepard, MD, CMO and SVP, Eisai, and MAPS Co-Founder.
PharmD students and Fellows can explore IPhO membership at IndustryPharmacist.org. Medical Affairs professionals across levels of experience can learn more about MAPS membership at MedicalAffairs.org.
