Center Valley Dental Offering Affordable Dental Implants

Center Valley Dental offers dental implants and other cosmetic dentistry services

Center Valley residents in need of dental implants can find them at Center Valley Dental.

Jawbone strength and density are important factors in dental implant success.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 3 million Americans currently have dental implants, and 500,000 new patients receive one each year. With this growing popularity, Dr. Matt Lang and Center Valley Dental in Center Valley, PA, are ensuring Lehigh Valley residents can also access high-quality dental implants.

Center Valley Dental offers single-implant treatments, as well as full-arch treatments. Dental implants are placed in the jaw using a titanium screw. Then a custom-made crown is placed on top of the screw, giving the implant a natural look and feel and restoring smiling and chewing capabilities.

Dental implants have a success rate of over 90%, and supplemental procedures like bone grafts and sinus lifts are available to help improve this success rate. The cost of both treatments is included in the price of implants. The team at Center Valley Dental will ensure that patients are strong candidates.

“Jawbone strength and density are important factors in dental implant success,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley. These supplemental treatments strengthen the jawbone.

During a consultation, Dr. Lang and his team will walk patients through the dental implant procedure and help them improve the likelihood of success.

Center Valley Dental also offers general dentistry and sedation dentistry in Center Valley. To schedule an appointment, visit https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://centervalleydental.com/.