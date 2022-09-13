Attorney General Paxton filed a petition for review requesting the Texas Supreme Court to reverse Texas’s San Antonio-based Fourth Court of Appeals’ ruling in favor of San Antonio ISD and issue an injunction against the district’s unlawful vaccine mandate.

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily halted enforcement of the district’s vaccine mandate last October after Attorney General Paxton sued San Antonio ISD for violating Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-39, which prohibits government entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. But the Fourth Court recently ruled in favor of San Antonio ISD, and Attorney General Paxton is now petitioning the Texas Supreme Court to reverse that decision and protect teachers and district employees who chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Nobody should be bullied, coerced, and certainly not fired because of their COVID-19 vaccination status,” said Attorney General Paxon. “It’s not only an affront to individual liberty, but also illegal under Texas law. The Governor’s executive order specifically protects workers from the type of mass firings that San Antonio ISD is seeking, and I will continue to fight in court to defend GA-39 and Texans’ medical freedoms. In the meantime, the Texas Supreme Court’s order halting the district’s vaccine mandate remains in effect.”

To read the full brief, click here.