California Launches Abortion.ca.gov

SACRAMENTO – As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of abortion.ca.gov – providing people both inside and outside of California with information about abortions, their legal rights, where to find providers, how to pay for services and financial assistance, ways to locate wellness and emotional support, and more.

While other states try to prevent people from accessing this critical information or traveling to other states to obtain reproductive health care services, abortion.ca.gov provides information specifically for those coming to California for an abortion. The website does not collect any personal information about visitors to the site.

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California – whether or not you live here, know that we have your back. As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing state lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you,” said Governor Newsom.

Abortion.ca.gov is available in Spanish and will be translated into several additional languages. The website includes an interactive Find a Provider tool for users to search for health care providers throughout California, as well as information if you live outside of California about the legal right to an abortion in California and traveling here to get services.

“In California we’ve made it clear that we trust women and respect every woman’s right to make decisions about their reproductive health and future,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “We know that when those rights are taken, it can have grave consequences on women’s health, safety, economic security, and ability to live and thrive. So as other states seek to limit and fully strip their residents of these basic rights, we’re taking real steps to make it easier for those here – and out of state – to access care.”

“People who seek abortion and related reproductive care are in a vulnerable place, particularly because of the obstacles they face, such as the lack of transportation, lodging, wage support or sick leave, and childcare. For those outside of California who seek an abortion, these barriers increase exponentially. With the ongoing attack on the right to abortion in many other States, initiatives to increase protections are needed now more than ever,” said Senator Anna M. Caballero (D-Merced).

“This new website is a critical resource, providing essential information to patients in and out of California, and can hopefully serve as a model for the rest of the nation,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates California. “No person should be forced to travel outside of their home state for essential health care, including abortion care, yet extreme politicians are making that a reality for millions across the country. This new website will increase access to accurate information and is critical so that people can seek the care they want or need here in California. Planned Parenthood was proud to support this effort and we thank Governor Newsom for making it a reality – this website truly demonstrates California’s commitment to expanding abortion access.”

