Bankston Motor Homes Inc. Opens NEW Location Friday September 16th
Largest Family-Owned Dealership in Alabama Builds NEW 49,000 SQ FT Facility near Gadsden!
We felt it was important to invest in the future. This building represents our strong commitment to our customers, our employees, and the industry.”GADSDEN, ALABAMA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankston Motor Homes Inc. of Alabama has opened a new location to service their growing customer base of thousands in the Tennessee and Alabama area. The 49,000 square foot facility features two twenty-seven foot wide by fifty-foot long heated and enclosed delivery bays to provide a first-class delivery experience when customers pick up their new RV.
— Chase Baerlin- President
This twenty-six-acre location also has two fully covered service drop off lanes, along with twelve fully enclosed service bays that are twenty-five feet wide by fifty-feet long to facilitate the growing service needs due to the RV industry’s explosive growth.
The newest location in the Bankston Motor Homes family-owned business represents a fifteen-million-dollar investment.
Chase Baerlin, President of Bankston Motor Homes, was recently asked why the company decided to invest in the new building. Mr. Baerlin responded, “We felt it was important to invest in the future. This building represents our strong commitment to our customers, our employees, and the industry. We have always aspired to serve our customers with the highest standards, and we feel this building sets the stage for the future.”
When asked his opinion about the building, Colin Baerlin, Vice-President, responded, “I think it’s going to be great for the customers! We always feel like we want more space and now we have more room to grow.”
The Attalla/Gadsden location was part of the vision shared by Harrison Bankston, founder and president emeritus. The grand opening celebration on Friday September 16th will be attended by several dignitaries including Governor Kay Ivey and the Mayor of Attalla, Larry Means. In honor of the grand opening, Bankston Motor Homes is giving away a new 2022 Aspen Trail valued at $20,944! This special give-away is for the Attalla location only, as a way to say ‘Thank you’ to the all the people who drive over to check out the gorgeous new building and shop for an RV in the new facility.
Bankston Motor Homes Inc. recently celebrated its 52nd anniversary with remarkable accomplishments such as being the #1 dealer in Alabama, and being a Best in Business Award Winner, along with countless industry awards.
About Bankston Motor Homes Inc, the largest family-owned RV Dealership in the south east: Bankston Motor Homes has over 900 new & pre-owned RVs in stock for customers to choose from. The RV company currently has locations in Huntsville, AL, Warrior, AL, Florence, AL, Nashville, TN, and Ardmore, TN. The Albertville, AL location has been growing for several years and will be migrating to the new Attalla/Gadsden location since it is so close. Bankston Motor Homes carries many of the nation’s top RV brands such as Tiffin, Forest River, Thor Motor Coach, Winnebago, Keystone, Alliance RV, Dutchmen, Coachmen, Lance, and many others.
