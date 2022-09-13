Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,907 in the last 365 days.

Buying Or Selling A Used Vehicle?

Ready to buy a used car? Don’t be deceived. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation-Motor Vehicle Division encourages consumers to protect themselves when buying a used vehicle, either from a private party or a used vehicle dealer and advises to follow these steps:

1- Once you find a vehicle you would like to buy, find a mechanic you trust to inspect the vehicle, make sure the odometer has not been tampered with, seller is not attempting to cover up water or collision damage that wasn’t properly repaired.  Now that we have had so much rain in our state and country, make sure you ‘literally’ smell the car, if it has been in a flooded area the car may have a ‘musty smell’, you can also find mud in the car (under the matts, inside the seat belt system, etc.)... you don’t want to have malfunctioning issues of the electrical system or engine in the near future. 

2- Verify the vehicle’s title doesn’t have a lien. Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous sellers that go to an auto-title/loan business and receive a loan against their vehicle one day before they sell it. The auto-title/loan business applies a lien to that particular vehicle so it can’t be sold until the loan is paid. When a vehicle title has a lien, it can not be transferred to a new owner. Avoid this issue by buying in advance that vehicle’s Motor Vehicle Record at an MVD or Third Party office.

3- Before you pay for the new-to-you car, it could be safe to ask the seller to go together to transfer the title at an MVD or Third Party office; it is a way to avoid fraud.

Don’t lose your hard earned money, walk away if you see any of these red flags. 
 

If you sold a vehicle, follow these steps:

1- Make sure the title or Title Application of the vehicle you are selling is signed and notarized and provide it to the buyer.

2- Take the license plate off the vehicle before the new owner drives it away.

3- Complete a ‘Sold Notice’ form either online or by printing a copy from the ADOT-MVD website and submit it to an MVD or Third Party office; you will need the buyer’s name and address to complete it. This process takes off any future responsibility once your car has a new owner.

Be wise and follow these safety tips to protect yourself.

 

vehicle sales

You just read:

Buying Or Selling A Used Vehicle?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.