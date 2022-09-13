B.C. supports Pakistan flood response

CANADA, September 13 - British Columbia is donating relief funds to the Canadian Red Cross to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods.

“Despite being oceans apart, our hearts are heavy with sadness by the terrible loss and hardship the people of Pakistan are experiencing,” said Premier John Horgan. “We are seeing the effects of climate change here at home and around the world.These relief funds, along with donations from individual British Columbians, will support life-saving assistance, help prevent large outbreaks of communicable diseases and ensure people can access assistance and protection.”

The Government of British Columbia is providing $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, which launched the Pakistan Floods Appeal to help people affected by record-breaking monsoon rainfall in Pakistan. Money raised will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to provide relief, and conduct recovery and resiliency activities in Pakistan in response to the disaster, as well as related and future disasters.

“The Canadian Red Cross is grateful to the Government of B.C. and to all British Columbians for their generosity and the outpouring of support toward the Pakistan Floods Appeal,” said Pat Quealey, vice-president for B.C. and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. “These donations will help the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Pakistan, such as emergency shelter, food, drinking water, medical supplies and other relief items needed during this extremely difficult time.”

Since June, Pakistan has experienced devastating monsoon rains, flooding and landslides, affecting 33 million people and causing more than 1,300 deaths, widespread infrastructure damage and ongoing threats to health and sanitation. This season’s monsoon rains are three times Pakistan’s average seasonal amount, extreme weather that has been linked to the effects of climate change.

British Columbians who want to donate to the Canadian Red Cross Pakistan Floods Appeal can call 1 800 418-1111, or donate online via the Pakistan Floods Appeal at: https://www.redcross.ca/

The Province has a long history of providing international humanitarian support, including recent contributions to the Canadian Red Cross for the Ukraine humanitarian crisis and for India during the COVID-19 pandemic.