Kids Fashion Week Network Takes Over San Diego

Photo Credit: All of Us Productions

The “Showstoppers Ball, City Legends” Runway Show

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kids Fashion Week Network is excited to return to San Diego for its second runway show and third year serving the community of kid entrepreneurs in Southern California. The “Showstoppers Ball, City Legends'' Runway Show will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 and will be hosted by Tati from STAR 94.1. Ticket holders can expect a high-quality runway experience featuring a cast of 25 professional mini-models, three kid designers under the age of 10, a 17-year-old DJ, family-friendly vendors, and three junior executives hosting the red carpet.

“We are truly grateful for the support that San Diego has shown KFW over the last couple of years.” says KFW So-Cal’s Director of Events, Aubree Russell. “We have had the pleasure of collaborating with a plethora of amazing people, businesses, and families in various communities in San Diego.”

Sponsors include Athleta, LifePoint Church, Friar Tux, PAT Can Film, and All Of Us Productions.

The Kids Fashion Week Network is a talent incubator that prepares young designers, models and entrepreneurs for their careers by providing mentoring platforms and engaging opportunities; spotlighting fashion innovations and celebrating creative excellence!

More information about KFW Network and all of our events please visit our website at KFWNetwork.com. Media & Press opportunities are available.

