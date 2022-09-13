Submit Release
People with Professional Representation Are More Likely to Get Disability Benefits

A woman stands behind a man and wraps her arms around him. People who need disability benefits can get help from professional representatives.

People going through the disability benefits process can get help from professional disability advocates.

Disability benefits are meant to help people who can’t work due to serious health problems. But it’s not always easy to apply for this assistance without help.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Security Disability benefits were created to spare people from financial ruin when they’re forced to stop working—through no fault of their own—because of serious health problems.

But a system built to screen out un-deserving applicants makes getting benefits a lot of work in itself.

Facing this system, people wonder, “Do I need a representative for Social Security Disability?

It’s not required to have a representative, but statistics from the government have found that people are almost three times more likely to be approved for benefits after a hearing if they had an advocate with them. (Government Accountability Office: https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-18-37)

Filing for disability involves filling out long forms, collecting medical records, and possibly arguing for benefits before a judge in a hearing.

For many years running, Social Security has denied a wide majority of people who apply for benefits. (Social Security Disability Insurance Annual Report: https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/di_asr/2020/di_asr20.pdf)

Applicants then have to pursue complicated appeals to finally get financial relief.

A type of professional focuses on helping people with this: Social Security Disability advocates .

Disability advocates are specially trained in Social Security’s rules and processes, so they can guide people through intimidating Social Security Disability claims with care and confidence. Some lawyers also represent people in Social Security Disability claims.

Hanley Disability is an advocacy firm based in Indiana with a 50-year history helping thousands of people get Social Security Disability.

For more on what advocates do, see Hanley Disability .

