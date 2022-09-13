SENATOR MARK VILLAR FULLY SUPPORTS GILAS PILIPINAS' BID FOR THE 2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mark A. Villar attended the Senate Sports Committee Inquiry on the ways to support the Gilas Pilipinas Men's Basketball Team, on Monday, September 12, 2022.

The Philippines have dominated the men's events since the sport was played in the South East Asian (SEA) Games, winning 18 of the 21 events. Gilas Pilipinas suffered defeat from Indonesia and ended the run with a silver podium in the recently concluded 2021 SEA Games hosted by Vietnam.

"This defeat was surprising to many basketball fans because for the first time in almost 3 decades, Philippines will not bring home the gold medal." Senator Mark Villar said.

Furthermore, Philippines did not finish in the Top 8 in the recently concluded FIBA Asia Cup, which was another disappointment to many sports enthusiasts and fans.

"We want to know the problems being faced by the Gilas, the management, coaching staff, and players relative to various concerns arising as to the performance in the recent games." Sports Committee member Sen. Villar clarified.

Sen. Villar emphasized that legislators are in full support of the team and its management and we are here to provide necessary interventions to guarantee success come 2023 and in the future years.

Gilas Pilipinas needs legislative support in the form of facilitated naturalization of a number of qualified foreign player candidates to strengthen the team line-up. Senator Mark reiterated that senators are conducting the hearing to assist Gilas Pilipinas.

"We are here to help you, and please know that we are conducting this hearing because we all want the best for the National Team," Villar ended.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.