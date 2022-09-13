Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,876 in the last 365 days.

Senator Mark Villar fully supports Gilas Pilipinas' bid for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

PHILIPPINES, September 13 - Press Release
September 13, 2022

SENATOR MARK VILLAR FULLY SUPPORTS GILAS PILIPINAS' BID FOR THE 2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mark A. Villar attended the Senate Sports Committee Inquiry on the ways to support the Gilas Pilipinas Men's Basketball Team, on Monday, September 12, 2022.

The Philippines have dominated the men's events since the sport was played in the South East Asian (SEA) Games, winning 18 of the 21 events. Gilas Pilipinas suffered defeat from Indonesia and ended the run with a silver podium in the recently concluded 2021 SEA Games hosted by Vietnam.

"This defeat was surprising to many basketball fans because for the first time in almost 3 decades, Philippines will not bring home the gold medal." Senator Mark Villar said.

Furthermore, Philippines did not finish in the Top 8 in the recently concluded FIBA Asia Cup, which was another disappointment to many sports enthusiasts and fans.

"We want to know the problems being faced by the Gilas, the management, coaching staff, and players relative to various concerns arising as to the performance in the recent games." Sports Committee member Sen. Villar clarified.

Sen. Villar emphasized that legislators are in full support of the team and its management and we are here to provide necessary interventions to guarantee success come 2023 and in the future years.

Gilas Pilipinas needs legislative support in the form of facilitated naturalization of a number of qualified foreign player candidates to strengthen the team line-up. Senator Mark reiterated that senators are conducting the hearing to assist Gilas Pilipinas.

"We are here to help you, and please know that we are conducting this hearing because we all want the best for the National Team," Villar ended.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

You just read:

Senator Mark Villar fully supports Gilas Pilipinas' bid for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.