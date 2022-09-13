Fraud Warning - Scam Websites contact Worldwide people asking for payment to receive crypto funds
The fraudster's greatest liability is the certainty that the fraud is too clever to be detected.”ZURICH-CITY, ZURICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A number of people from the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, EU have asked do agents James Hunt, John Wall, Allan Fisher, David (caller), Stuart (caller), Shaun Blaxley, Russel Thompson, Viktor Schneider, Nick Foss, Bill Foss, with UK Driving Licence, etc... work for us, for our Blockchain Investigation Agency™ - Department at Swiss Security Solutions LLC. We had to inform that we have not these names in our working organization. A number of people failed in this scam and paid from £900.-
Fraudsters are doing first contact by mobile or email, where they state that they found customers crypto funds. The example email would be: "We are glad to inform you that we found the wallet under your name "Name, Surname" , that is holding "3.21" BTC which is equivalent 73,452 USD by today's rate. For you to claim these funds and retrieve them to your bank account, you will need to go through verification steps. The process will also require an active and verified crypto wallet under your name, which will be eligible for receiving and converting the Bitcoin to a desired currency. Our representative will be assisting you for the whole process, and will also help you create a trusted wallet in case you do not have one. " On the begining they do not ask the money, but later on they ask the money saying that they are another company, mentioning also our company name among others.
With today Media conference and Press Release, we want to inform the Global public in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and EU that we do not call our customers first, and we do not write emails first. We will never call or email you, that we found your crypto wallet and invite you to claim the funds, if we have not your service request by online form or if we did not agree, and have no signed Agreement with you. For Email Communication, to prevent Online Fraud and Crypto Scams, we are using only corporate domain emails of Swiss Security Solutions LLC. Our one and only domain www.blockchain-investigation-agency.com has no registered emails, and we do not use other domains. For payments, we use only corporate bank account at Zürcher Kantonal Bank aka ZKB www.zkb.ch and credit card payment services connected with ZKB. The Invoices are produced by Swiss Security Solutions LLC. We do not use cryptocurrencies for payment of services, that is our business policy.
About Us: Blockchain Investigative Agency™ is a Department of Swiss Security Solutions with Head Office in Zürich, Switzerland which is providing Blockchain Investigative Services and Solutions, Incident Response, Blockchain Forensics, Investment Fraud Response, Cryptocurrency Investigations Services. We have investigated and tracked Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies internationally, and worked on investigation of criminal and civil cases worth more than USD 45 Billion. We serve as Expert Witness in criminal or civil cases. Every case is backed with Service Guarantee up to USD / CHF 10 Mill. (Corporate Liability Insurance)
