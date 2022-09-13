Learning hospital - The learning hospital in the hospital

Open in-house training platform for medical specialists - free E-Learning Training infant hip Sonography by Graf Medical specialist Paediatrics and youth

Doctors network at Learning Hospital, share their knowledge and further develope what they have learned via e-learning with a focus on the patient

VIENNA, ÖSTERREICH, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Night shifts, overtime and a shortage of doctors are very demanding for most doctors. The focus is always on the quality of patient care. "If I could wish for something, it would be more space for professional reflection with colleagues," says Prim. PD Dr. medical Jörg Jahnel, MBA, from the Klagenfurt Clinic, who, together with his medical colleagues, played a key role in developing the Learning Hospital platform.Everyday life in the hospitalEveryday life in the hospital hardly leaves doctors the opportunity to discuss their daily experiences together and thereby to process them better for themselves and the patients or to improve them sustainably.IDEAS CLINIC develops a platform with specialistsThe Viennese entrepreneur and owner of the agency IDEAS.CLINIC, Peter Spieß, took up this need and, together with Prim. Apromed Train) "Learning Hospital", a tailor-made, open and free, high-end communication and training platform for medical specialists.Knowledge transfer in the foregroundAt Learning Hospital, hospital-internal and daily exchange among all doctors locally, regionally and globally is possible. The transfer of knowledge is in the foreground in this training platform, which can be used personally by every doctor. with Univ. Prof. Dr. medical Reinhard Graf, Learning Hospital allready has a renowned Austrian doctor on board. He and his team invented the ultrasound of the infant hip and established this method world wide. Graf will be publishing an e-learning training course on Graf infant hip ultrasound in the coming days.Organize eventsIn addition to communication and training, Learning Hospital can be used to organize internal and open events digitally and communicate them to the desired target group; such as the "Wednesday Academy - Room for Children" at the state hospital in Klagenfurt.The Viennese agency IDEAS CLINIC is going online with Learning Hospital these days and is available to all doctors at www. learninghospital .com and internationally in the Google App Store and Apple Store.

Learning Hospital Image Video