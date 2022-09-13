Submit Release
Injured Hiker on Mount Moosilauke, Benton

September 11, 2022

Benton, NH – At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday September 11, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a 911 call for an injured hiker on the Gorge Brook Trail on Mount Moosilauke in Benton. The hiker, who was identified as Diana Stroud, 33, of Belmont, MA, was hiking a ridge loop on Mount Moosilauke alone when she suffered a lower leg injury that prevented her from being able to hike down the mountain. Conservation Officers, along with members of the PEMI Valley Search and Rescue Team, responded.

Stroud was 2.75 miles up the Gorge Brook Trail from the nearest road. Rescuers hiked up to Stroud reaching her location at 4:00 p.m. Once there were enough rescuers, Stroud was carried down the Gorge Brook Trail, arriving at the Dartmouth College Ravine Lodge at 7:50 p.m. Stroud was well prepared for a day hike.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind all hikers to have the 10 essential items when going out for a day hike and be prepared to spend longer in case of an emergency. Visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.

