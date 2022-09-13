We R-ONE Released By DECODING JESUS featuring ALAN T and Supporting Remix By Superstar DJ Keoki
Decoding Jesus is famous for creating his own genre called Homo-tech.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Decoding Jesus released a track called We R-One with great reception from critics and music lovers alike. The track also features Alan T. It has a supporting remix by the party monster, Superstar DJ Keoki. The track was released on the 9th of September by the label Let’s Beat Milo Records.
The artist Decoding Jesus is a producer, label owner, and DJ. During the launch event, the artist shared his life story in a creative manner “ Edgar L. Montiel created Decoding Jesus in 1996. It is an electronic performance that flows through the Electronica channels and has established its subgenre, Homo-tech. After a few months of live performances at clubs and raves in the area, The Decoding Jesus was discovered by the late Terrance Brown. With talented musicians like Cause & Effect, Sylvester, and numerous others, Brown signed Decoding Jesus to Megatone Records, his record company.”
After releasing multiple singles under various names, Decoding Jesus was given the sole responsibility of remixing the Megatone Record catalog. Soon after that, Decoding Jesus was chosen to join the ASCAP family. A new music publishing company was founded, known as Decoding Jesus Music.
Alan T, who is featured in the track, works for Space on Saturdays. However, he had also worked for Pawn Shop Lounge and Nocturnal. Apart from being a doorman, Alan is a house-music vocalist who has completed his Masters in Architecture from Columbia University.
Superstar DJ Keoki was mesmerized by the connection a DJ could make with a crowd. As a result, he continued to look for ways to discover dramatic techniques for keeping the crowds hooked to the music.
With three such talented people coming together for the track, We R-one surely will be a melodious track to look forward to.
Stream We R-One on:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU7JYcWtxpU
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/we-r-one-single/1641859171
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5pwnCw2XepMS3j1Hqyro1m
For updates, follow Decoding Jesus on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decodingjesus
Follow Alan T on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiercenessis
Edgar L. Montiel
Let's Beat Milo Records
letsbeatmilorecords@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
WE R-ONE : Decoding Jesus ft. Alan T / original mix