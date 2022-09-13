Encompassing Harmonic Tunes and Lyrical Depth: Pedro Hassell is a Hip-Hop Breakout Star Reaching Fans Around the World
Hassell focuses on producing music that relates to broad themes around femininity and empowerment through scintillating pop musical tunes.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pedro Hassell is a brilliant up-and-coming star who wishes to create music that centers on the de-centered; ones most commonly discriminated. The young musician uses his musical talent to advance his truths in a way in which the audience learns of newer perspectives while enjoying engaging musical tunes. The rising star wishes to inspire change through the personal nature of his music.
The rising star describes himself as a musical artist as “An LGBT Pop/Hip-hop breakout star that is trying to make it in the mainstream”. In this sense, Hassell wishes to center himself in more ways than one by regaling the audience with his own story; a story of recognizing one’s truth against the oppressive backdrop that wishes to simply put individuals in one box or the other. As a young West Indian star in a predominantly white country, the eclectic artist wishes to use his own “uniqueness” due to his gender and sexuality to create music that empowers him.
This brand of fearless musical making cements Hassell as a distinct musician in the industry. The songwriter’s latest single “Can’t Take” is a brilliant expression of femininity and sexuality that lies outside the established norms. In highlighting the male body and his own differential experience as a man of color. Hassell creates an alternate place in music for all those individuals who identify as women or express femininity as a male.The depth of the lyrics as well as the catchy beats of the hip-hop singles together spread happiness and love to the masses imparting a lasting impression.
The artist’s conviction to produce music that exudes truth helps bring a welcome change to the music industry, an industry in dire need of diversity. In creating music that speaks of his own experiences. Hassell helps flip narratives in inspirational ways. This reality star wishes to tell young girls and guys that they truly are beautiful the way they are no matter what euro-centric standards prevail. The singer is a beacon of hope for an industry that is mostly saturated with one type of musical message.
Stream the inspiring artist’s music on YouTube as well as Spotify here https://open.spotify.com/album/5jpjjxKHENwfK6q5faiaHr. Follow the artist’s official social media page on Instagram for updates on newer music. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through this email whatst91@gmail.com.
Pedro Hassell is an exotic West Indian from the Islands of Sint Maarten. He moved to Florida with his dad in the city of Lakeland. Most of his childhood was spent in Florida, up until his 21st birthday when the musician moved to Atlanta Georgia. The star attended Georgia State University where he received his Degree in Science while simultaneously going out to clubs to mingle with DJs and promoters.
These musicians saw potential and promise in young Pedro and thus started playing his tracks in all of the LGBT clubs around the world. The songwriter also hosted club events and did performances which added to the phenomenal response that he garnered from the audience. Now, Hassell’s goal is to ensure that he keeps creating music that helps make the world a kinder, more inviting place for future generations!
