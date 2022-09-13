Webinar: How to Have Your Own Payment Gateway 2022

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY – (September 22nd, 2022): United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider, announces a webinar on how to implement a payment gateway solution for its clients and prospects, covering the most important phases and aspects of the process.

United Thinkers continues its series of payment technology webinars for companies that want to generate additional revenue from payment services. The upcoming webinar will cover the ever-green topic of “How to Own a Payment Gateway”. It will address the ways of organizing your own payment gateway solution, implementation of a white-label payment gateway product, partnerships and features you need to consider during this process, as well as important timelines and major costs. During the webinar, the company’s leading payment specialists will explain how to overcome the major challenges faced by a company along the way to implementation of its own payment gateway solution.

United Thinkers routinely help merchants, platforms, subscription-based companies, and other types of businesses that want to offer gateway services in addition to their core products. It turns out that even large-size businesses often underestimate the complexity of the payment gateway implementation process. The upcoming webinar will provide the necessary guidance, summarizing over a decade of United Thinkers’ experience in the area, and complement the already available arsenal of the company’s educational resources, such as Paylosophy blog, thematic white papers and guides, as well as the YouTube channel with informative fun videos.

“We have been helping companies make money on payment gateway services for quite a time now. Judging from our experience, the best way to convey important information to your customers is personal communication.” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis “So, in response to numerous requests from those who are considering the prospect of using our product, we have decided to get more interactive and launch a series of webinars on the most relevant topics, regarding Payment Technology implementation. This upcoming webinar will help our future customers find answers to all potential questions regarding payment gateway implementation, decide, whether our payment gateway software product is a good fit for their companies, and understand how the platform can help them with their specific business issues.”

United Thinkers holds payment technology webinars on a regular basis, at least once a month. The webinar on how to own a payment gateway is the second one in the series. Registration for the webinar is available through our web-site’s main page: https://unipaygateway.com/webinars/how-to-have-your-own-payment-gateway-2022/

