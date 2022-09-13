Denim Finishing Agents Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027: IMARC Group

Denim Finishing Agents Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Denim Finishing Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global denim finishing agents market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.97% during 2022-2027.

Denim finishing agents are specialized additives for dyeing and bleaching denim jeans. They include enzymes, resins, softeners, defoamers, bleaches, crush resistance, and anti-back staining agents that help highlight the color of the fabric. They assist in eliminating the impurities and enhancing the stiffness of denim to ensure dimensional stability. Besides this, they aid in improving the appearance, luster, and water and flame resistance of the fabric. As a result, denim finishing agents are extensively used in making jeans, jackets, trousers, bags, and denim accessories.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Inflating disposable income of individuals and the rising demand for premium apparel are among the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the launch of novel skinny, stretchable, colored, and stain-resistant denim fabrics is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing organic or bio-based finishing formulations and nano coatings for minimal environmental impact and easy biodegradation. Moreover, the proliferation of online shopping platforms and increasing investment by garment manufacturers in various promotional activities are driving the market.

Denim Finishing Agents Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Foods plc), Americos Industries Inc., Aplicación y Suministros Textiles S.A., BASF SE, Denimist Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Kemin Industries Inc, Kunal Organics Pvt. Ltd., Nearchimica S.p.A., Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC, Rudolf GmbH and The Seydel Companies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, enterprises size, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Enzymes

Resins

Softeners

Defoamers

Anti-Rusting Agent

Crush Resistant

Anti-Back Staining Agent

Others

Breakup by Enterprises Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

