Autumn Hawk announces the launch of her Beverly Hills-based media company

The designer turned media mogul is all set to take over LA.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a decade, Autumn Hawk's name was synonymous with fashion, design, and rubbing elbows with some of the biggest celebrities in today's pop culture. The New York designer was best known for creating upscale couture and was dubbed New York City’s “It girl” by CBS after she often appeared in their many style segments.

Hawk is no stranger to hard work and starting brands from the ground up. At the height of her design career, Hawk was voted one of the 100 most influential New Yorkers by George Wayne of Vanity Fair Magazine. After conquering the New York fashion world, Hawk has relocated to California and will be officially launching BIRDS EYE MEDIA Company in the heart of Beverly Hills.

“For more than a decade, I was entrenched in the world of luxury goods. As a self-taught designer, I was responsible for launching my brand and creating media buzz that would bring in clients,” explains Autumn Hawk, CEO of Birds Eye Media. “I'm looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the Beverly Hills market. There will be a marketing division where we offer inexpensive content creation available on our website with a click of button. This is great for Real Estate Companies or business owners who need quality content and don’t have the time to make it. There will also be a Media division where we will focus on billboards, production and TV partnerships."

Hawk's Birds Eye Media will focus on providing clients with strategic marketing plans and outdoor advertising, as well as robust online campaigns and eye-catching digital production. The company anticipates rapid growth, even offering GIFS and Beauty filters to their trendy younger demographic. Hawk is eager to work with a wide market segment with clients ranging from individuals to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as celebrities and top luxury brands.

To connect with Birds Eye Media, visit - birdseyemediaco.com

For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact Autumn Hawk at Info@birdseyemediaco.com

