Tamil Rights Group and International Communities Organisation Urge UN Security Council's Urgent Debate on Sri Lanka

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Markham, Canada – Today, Tamil Rights Group (TRG), on behalf of International Communities Organisation (ICO), made an intervention by video under Item 2 - General Debate on the Oral Update by the High Commissioner at the 51st regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Speaking for ICO, Katpana Nagendra, TRG’s Secretary and Spokesperson, shared the concerns reflected in the recent comprehensive report on Sri Lanka by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which highlighted the exacerbated human rights violations and recommendations on efforts that will assist in advancing accountability and transitional justice in the island. As part of the intervention, ICO and TRG urged the UN Security Council to hold an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka and strategies to advance accountability at the international level.

Leading up to today’s intervention, TRG also provided comprehensive input into ICO’s written statement on Recommendations to reduce the risk of human rights violations and to ensure safety of Tamils, various ethnicities, and religions in Sri Lanka. The written statement, submitted on August 19, 2022, highlighted critical issues such as Constitutional framework; Severe economic consequences of war; Unaccomplished demilitarisation process; Enforced or involuntary disappearances; Land grabs, illegal confiscations, and cultural destruction; Intimidation and persecution through torture, rape, and sexual abuse; and Administration of justice including impunity, and the rule of law.

The key recommendations made by ICO, in consultation with TRG, include:

- Providing technical assistance and capacity-building for Sri Lankan institutions and civil society to address alleged corruption at government level and implement transparent laws.

- Appointing a Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights Council to ensure continued documentation of human rights violations and crimes against humanity and preservation of information that may be used in future accountability processes.

- Increasing diplomatic pressure on Sri Lanka to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to ensure accountability for mass atrocities and alleged genocide.

- Calling on the UN Security Council to hold an urgent debate on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka and strategies to advance accountability at the international level (especially at the International Criminal Court, which TRG has campaigned for since November 2021).

- Implementing the recommendations of Investigation on Sri Lanka (2015) (5), particularly the creation of an Ad Hoc Hybrid Special Court.

- Investigating the possibility of programmes that will support civil society and institutions to address social, cultural, and economic challenges with innovative and local solutions.

TRG will continue to work closely with stakeholders, including collaborating with other human rights advocacy organisations and Tamil diaspora groups, to ensure that a strong resolution on Sri Lanka is passed at the current session.

Remarks by International Communities Organisation and Tamil Rights Group at 51st General Session of UNHRC