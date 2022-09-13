Submit Release
Network Engineering Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Network Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the network engineering services market size is expected to reach $76.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.78%. The increased adoption of broadband will propel the growth of the network engineering services market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6918&type=smp

The network engineering services market consists of sales of network engineering services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to planning, implementing, and managing computer networks that provide in-house phone, data, video, and wireless network services. The network engineering services providers partner with consultants, telecom companies, corporations, ISPs, and others to prepare, develop, plan, and implement projects based on customer recommendations and requirements.

Global Network Engineering Services Market Trends
Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the network engineering market. The companies operating in the network engineering services market are focusing on entering into strategic partnerships with relevant technology players to expand into new markets and leverage each other's resources. In June 2021, L&T Technology Services Limited, an India-based engineering services company, entered into a partnership with Mavenir to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services. Mavenir is a US-based telecommunications software company creating the future network with cloud-native software that operates on any cloud.

Global Network Engineering Services Market Segments
The global network engineering services market is segmented:
By Service Type: Network Assessment, Network Design, Network Deployment
By Transmission Mode: Wired, Wireless
By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom, Information Technology, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others
By Geography: The global network engineering services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-engineering-services-global-market-report

Network Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides network engineering services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global network engineering services market, network engineering services global market share, network engineering services global market segments and geographies, network engineering services global market players, network engineering services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The network engineering services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Network Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accenture, Ericsson, Huawei, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Aviat Networks, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis Ltd, Cyient, Nexius, CHR Solutions, Datavision, CSS Corp, and Codetrue.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
