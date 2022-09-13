Global High Performance Computing Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

High Performance Computing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘High Performance Computing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the high performance computing market size is expected to grow to $57.30 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%. The emerging need for high-speed data processing with accuracy is driving the high-performance computing market.

High-performance computing consists of the sales of high-performance computing solutions and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a system or device with the capacity to analyze data and carry out intricate computations at high speed. The process of combining computing power to tackle significant issues in research, engineering, or business at substantially greater efficiency than a conventional desktop computer or workstation. It contributes to establishing a dependable, rapid IT infrastructure capable of storing, processing, and analyzing vast volumes of data for various applications such as academic institutions, government agencies, businesses, engineering, and others.

Global High Performance Computing Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the high-performance computing market. The companies operating in the high-performance computing market are focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence into their high-performance computing solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position. Artificial intelligence (AI) integration is used to intelligently queue and process workloads, optimizing the resources of HPC systems. For instance, in November 2020, Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) launched new high-performance computing solutions with deep analytics and AI integration to accelerate and optimize data computing and improve decision making.

Global High Performance Computing Market Segments

The global high performance computing market is segmented:

By Data Type: Structured, Unstructured, Semi Structured

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-premises

By Industry Vertical: Government and Defence, IT and Telecom, Banking and Finance, Transportation and logistics, Retail and Consumer goods, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global high performance computing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s High Performance Computing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Intel, IBM, Dell, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Atos, Cisco, NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD, Sugon, Inspur, and NEC Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

