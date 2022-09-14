Activated Alumina Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Growing Emphasis on Environmental Cleanup Drives the Activated Alumina Market.HYDERABAD, TERLANAGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Activated Alumina Market size is estimated to reach US$1.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Activated alumina is a porous, solid form of aluminum oxide. Activated alumina is widely used as a desiccant. It is used for a wide range of adsorbent and catalyst applications including the adsorption of catalysts in polyethylene production. It is also used in the Claus process, a desulfurizing treatment for natural gas. Activated alumina finds use in water purification in industrial applications, municipal water treatment facilities and for home use. It is excellent at removing fluoride from drinking water and also lead, arsenic and other contaminants. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15275/activated-alumina-market.html
Key Takeaways:
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Activated Alumina Market on account of the increasing water treatment activities along with the oil and gas industry in the region. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), consumption of natural gas in India is expected to grow by 25 billion cubic meters (bcm).
2. The growing emphasis on the clean-up of toxic sites drives the growth of the Activated Alumina Market size over the forecast period.
3. The major opportunity for this market is the shift towards alternative energy as activated alumina is used in the purification of lithium as well as in natural gas.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15275
Segmental Analysis :
1. Activated alumina utilizes the principle of adsorption and can be regenerated by heating it strongly at temperatures between 300-400 C. It is used in industries as an adsorbent to remove impurities from gases and liquids and to polish effluent for meeting stringent discharge standards. Many process gases are also commonly dehydrated with activated alumina desiccant. These include nitrogen, hydrogen, natural gas and carbon dioxide. Activated alumina has a wide variety of target pollutants such as organic pollutants, dyes and heavy metals.
2. Good water quality is crucial for human health and the ecosystem. Water supply must be carefully managed to ensure its safety. Activated alumina is used for water purification in municipal water treatment facilities, for home use as well as in industrial applications. It uses a porous, granular, aluminum media for the adsorption of ions from water. It is effective at removing ions such as arsenate, fluoride, sulfate and selenate from water. These ions cause serious health issues.
3. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2021, sales of electric cars doubled to a new record of 6.6 million. The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated worldwide identified lithium reserves in 2021 to be 21 million tons. 70–80% is stored in the form of seawater brine, geothermal water and solid lithium contained in lithium ore.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Activated Alumina industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Honeywell International Inc.
3. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
4. Evonik Industries
5. Sorbead India
Click on the following link to buy the Activated Alumina Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15275
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Aluminum Oxide Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15325/aluminum-oxide-market.html
B. Aluminosilicate Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17668/aluminosilicate-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn