LEICESTER BUSINESS WITH A BIG HEART THROWS A LIFELINE TO LOCAL CHARITIES
Focus charity support young people to develop the skills, confidence and aspirations to lead fulfilling lives and make positive contributions to their communities
A Leicester business with a big heart is throwing a lifeline to local charities who have been adversely affected by the global pandemic and donor fatigue.
With 84% of UK charities reporting a significant decrease in their income it has never been more important to provide charities, especially those in our own community, a helping hand."LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Rob Mobsby - the Head of Digital
Promotional gifts company Everything Global which was founded by Paul Rowlett who appeared on Channel 4's 'The Secret Teacher' when he went undercover into a school in Hertfordshire to support disadvantaged pupils, is now turning his attention to charities that are struggling to survive.
Paul and his benevolent team have set up Everything Community.org, which, with the support of the staff who give up their time for free, offers charities cash grants for good causes, hundreds of gifts to raffle or sell and the support of their design and media team to refresh logos and marketing material and to video their invaluable work.
In June, the company set its sights on helping Focus charity who continue to deliver a programme started 30 years ago to give 13–25-year-olds activities to do and people to talk to. Participants got the chance to use the kitchen at Everything Global HQ to cook a three-course meal and develop their culinary skills while meeting the Everything Community team.
The following month, in partnership with the Leicester Education Business Company (LEBC) which has been working with schools, employers and colleges across the region since 1992, Everything Community helped Year 10 students with interview preparation and guidance on career opportunities available to them.
Speaking about the company’s ethos, Rob Mobsby, the Head of Digital said: "Everything Branded is big on helping whenever and wherever possible, especially as we are living in such unprecedented times. During the pandemic our focus shifted to our local community and the need to help small charities.
“We encounter some of the worthiest causes and some of the most heart-breaking stories. For example, Suzy Richards, who founded Smile for Joel, has taken the traumatic events of the Tunisian terrorist attack in 2015 which took the lives of three members of her family and is using it to support others who are experiencing a similar loss. We are proud to have donated branded wristbands to such a wonderful cause.”
Another charity close to Everything Community's heart is Crisis which supports the homeless. Notebooks, power banks, reusable coffee cups and drinks bottles from sister company Everything Branded were donated to the Crisis Christmas team to give to the homeless.
"With 84% of UK charities reporting a significant decrease in their income, a cost-of-living crisis and strong economic headwinds forecast, it has never been more important to provide charities, especially those in our own community, a helping hand," concluded Rob Mobsby.
