Varla Scooter Celebrates 2 Years of Launch of Eagle One

Varla is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of Eagle One on a splendid note as scooter scales shot up to the moon.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varla is pleased to announce the grand celebration of the 2nd anniversary of their industry-leading Eagle One electric scooter this year. The electric motorized scooter has been witnessing rising popularity since its inception and has recently exceeded 100 sales in September 2022. The Varla Eagle is currently bustling with stellar 4.9 ratings on 5 from verified customers who have showered the vehicle with tons of rave reviews.Launched in June 2020, the Eagle One is the first powerful Eagle from the company.Ben, the leading spokesperson from the company, shared that many KOLs and customers have congratulated them on the successful anniversary of Eagle One.“We are excited to celebrate the anniversary of our Eagle One as it turns 2 this year. We are especially celebrating in September because this month our Eagle One sales exceeded 100 sales and we could not be prouder. We are looking forward to even higher sales figures for Eagle One in the coming months”, stated Ben.“We are also delighted to share that many KOLs and customers have congratulated us on the 2nd anniversary of our first powerful Eagle. Some of them have sent in videos and stories to show their love for Varla scooters electric . We would like to take this opportunity to convey our heartfelt gratitude to all of them for believing in our scooter and for inspiring us with their support.”A lot of customers have showered heaps of praise on the dual motor feature of Eagle One. Also, they have all the great words to say about the cutting-edge battery capacity of these advanced electric scooters for adults. The Eagle One has been armed with a double 1000W-capacity hub motor that allows a mighty 3200W power output at its peak. The scooter also features two 25A-capacity speed controllers that help the vehicle to maintain optimal performance throughout the journey. Customers have shared that electric scooter for adults offers an extremely “powerful” performance while riding on the double motors.In regard to battery, Varla has equipped the Eagle One with a highly powerful 52V/18.2 Ah Li-ion battery (946 WH) that assures a long range of 40 miles, especially in its Eco Mode. One of the delighted users shared that he uses Eagle One for a 16-miles-journey every day for his job and he is extremely pleased with the battery capacity.“I own this scooter for one year. Very satisfied with it. I drive it in NYC to my job. Sometimes I need to drive 16 miles to a job in one way. The battery holds good. If I use to charge it charges it around 4 hours. It is a very powerful scooter, especially when turning on dual motors. I like it.”-VOLODYMYR NAVOROTSKYI“This Scooter is off the Chain!!!!! I just got it less than 2 days ago and OMG!!!! I have to get at least 3 more for the fam but especially for the wife and I so we can take long rides. It’s SOOO worth every dollar spent! Again, Great Scooter people!!!! “-Jason FloydCustomers have posted great reviews on the acceleration, suspension, and state-of-the-art hydraulic brakes of Eagle One as well. The Varla scooter comes with double hydraulic brakes as well as an ABS system to ensure seamless sudden brakes. The independent suspension capacity of the bike helps to absorb sudden bumps like a pro.“The Varla Eagle One scooter is so Awesome from its crazy acceleration to its very nice suspension. The ride of this scooter is just Awesome and the hydraulic brakes will stop on a dime. So if you are thinking of purchasing this scooter DO IT NOW !!!”-Rick BellesFor more information, please visit https://varlascooter.com/products/varla-electric-scooter

